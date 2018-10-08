autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Mercedes-AMG B63 Is a Rendering Nobody Asked For

8 Oct 2018, 20:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The thing about German automakers is that each year they say they will stop introducing new models only to do the opposite thing. The Paris Motor Show witnessed the debut of the Golf R rival that no Mercedes-AMG fan asked for, as well as a new B-Class, probably the dorkiest Benz of all times.
3 photos
Mercedes-AMG B63 Is a Rendering Nobody Asked ForMercedes-AMG B63 Is a Rendering Nobody Asked For
Here's a combo of those two, the AMG-powered B45. We took the liberty of naming it "B45 S" since the A45 will have a hot version and a normal one. So what do you think?

This is a rendering, made by Nikita Akysonov, who called it a "B63." He's referencing the big V8-powered AMG models with 600 horsepower, but it just sounds like something that would drop nuclear bombs over Hanoi.

Cosmetically, this version of the new B-Class is much sportier, thanks to a Panamericana grille, black alloy wheels, and an aggressive body kit. Obviously, you can't stuff a V8 under the hood of a B-Class, right? Don't ask Aston Martin about that because they have done much stranger things. Poor little Cygnet!

Which reminds us: Mercedes also did a bit of shoehorning back in the. Back in 2011, when the Germans still bought tourers, AMG engineers released the B55 "concept." Mostly, it was one of their 5.5-liter muscle car engines stuffed inside a family car. It sounded fantastic, but that's about it.

While something like that has no chance of ever making it into production, we still might see a B 35. We'd give it a 20% probability of occurring. You never know, maybe BMW can do on too with its 2 Series Active Tourer. I mean, they've already got 2-liter turbo engines in that thing. What's another 80 horsepower and some AWD going to cost? Probably €10,000 if we know anything about the richest premium carmaker in the business.
Mercedes-AMG 2019 Mercedes-benz B-Class B-Class rendering
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 