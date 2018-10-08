Mercedes-AMG B63 Is a Rendering Nobody Asked For

The thing about German automakers is that each year they say they will stop introducing new models only to do the opposite thing. The Paris Motor Show witnessed the debut of the Golf R rival that no Mercedes-AMG fan asked for, as well as a new B-Class, probably the dorkiest Benz of all times.
Here's a combo of those two, the AMG-powered B45. We took the liberty of naming it "B45 S" since the A45 will have a hot version and a normal one. So what do you think?
This is a rendering, made by Nikita Akysonov, who called it a "B63." He's referencing the big V8-powered AMG models with 600 horsepower, but it just sounds like something that would drop nuclear bombs over Hanoi.
Cosmetically, this version of the new B-Class is much sportier, thanks to a Panamericana grille, black alloy wheels, and an aggressive body kit. Obviously, you can't stuff a V8 under the hood of a B-Class, right? Don't ask Aston Martin about that because they have done much stranger things. Poor little Cygnet!
Which reminds us: Mercedes also did a bit of shoehorning back in the. Back in 2011, when the Germans still bought tourers, AMG engineers released the B55 "concept." Mostly, it was one of their 5.5-liter muscle car engines stuffed inside a family car. It sounded fantastic, but that's about it.
While something like that has no chance of ever making it into production, we still might see a B 35. We'd give it a 20% probability of occurring. You never know, maybe BMW can do on too with its 2 Series Active Tourer. I mean, they've already got 2-liter turbo engines in that thing. What's another 80 horsepower and some AWD going to cost? Probably €10,000 if we know anything about the richest premium carmaker in the business.
