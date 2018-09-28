autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Spied Wearing Denim Blue in the Wild

A completely uncamouflaged Mercedes-AMG A35 has been photographed in Germany recently. One of the big debuts lined up for Paris is not as shocking as Mercedes wants it to look.
As we expected, some of the aero on the bright yellow model in the press photos was optional. By comparison, this production model seems conservative, partly because it's painted in Denim Blue Metallic.

According to Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog, who released these photos, the color will also be available in the regular A-Class range. Also, the bright stripes down the side are indicative of the Edition 1, which will be available only in the first year after the launch.

Most of the body kit is the same as the A 250 Sport. However, the A35 features new side skirts and a redesigned diffuser that integrates two exhaust pipes. Also, you can't miss the black wing bolted onto the trunk lid. It's very... JCW GP.

The engine is a 2-liter, just like in the A 250, but power has gone up from 224 to 306 HP and 400 Nm. Thus, the A35 is a perfect match for its two main rivals, the Golf R and the Audi S3 Sportback. Sorry if you expected more, but AMG tuners wanted plenty of room for the 400 HP A45 S to shine, with its hybrid setup and cool e-turbo.

As long as this car gets to 100 km/h in under 5 seconds and costs around 40,000 euros, it's not to bad. Our source also talks about an 8-speed automatic being added to the A-Class range when the 2-liter diesel arrives. Perhaps the 7-speed DCT doesn't tolerate as much torque.

While the A35 hatchback isn't going to be offered in America, we expect its sister cars will. There's a 35 version planned for the A-Class sedan, as well as one for the CLA. The next GLA might also receive the 300 horsepower hot treatment.
