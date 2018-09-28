Fuzzy Logic MIT Software Automatically Picks Best Mars Landing Sites for Rovers

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Spied Wearing Denim Blue in the Wild

A completely uncamouflaged Mercedes-AMG A35 has been photographed in Germany recently. One of the big debuts lined up for Paris is not as shocking as Mercedes wants it to look. 3 photos



According to



Most of the body kit is the same as the A 250 Sport. However, the A35 features new side skirts and a redesigned diffuser that integrates two exhaust pipes. Also, you can't miss the black wing bolted onto the trunk lid. It's very... JCW GP.



The engine is a 2-liter, just like in the A 250, but power has gone up from 224 to 306 HP and 400 Nm. Thus, the A35 is a perfect match for its two main rivals, the AMG tuners wanted plenty of room for the 400 HP A45 S to shine, with its hybrid setup and cool e-turbo.



As long as this car gets to 100 km/h in under 5 seconds and costs around 40,000 euros, it's not to bad. Our source also talks about an 8-speed automatic being added to the A-Class range when the 2-liter diesel arrives. Perhaps the 7-speed DCT doesn't tolerate as much torque.



