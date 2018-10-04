Jupiter Red Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Four-Door Is Hunting Porsche Panameras in Paris

Mercedes came to the 2018 Paris Motor Show with the intention of resetting its own standards. And the purpose was achieved in two main ways. The first involves the electric push (think: EQC, Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow Concept), while the second has to do with introducing entry-level Mercedes-AMG models that are anything but. And since we've already discussed the A35, the time has come to zoom in on the Mercedes-AMG GT43 Four-Door.

The GT43 comes with the same turbocharged straight-six as the GT53, but this has been downtuned to 367 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of twist, which still means we're looking at impressive numbers.



To be more precise, the hefty four-door coupe, which is considerably heavier than a similarly specced E-Class, needs just 4.9 seconds to hit 100 km/h 962 mph), while being able to hit a top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph). Oh, and you should keep in mind that all-paw hardware comes in standard.



Thanks to the swooping roofline and the Panamericana grille, the machine stands out. And yes, the Jupiter Red finish also helps with this.



As for why this particular engine choice was born, the reason is simple - the competition (that's right, we're referring to the



While the Mercedes- AMG GT43 isn't offered in the United States, Old Continent customers do get to enjoy its charms. Speaking of which, you should know that the German market starting price of the toy sits at €95,259.



