2020 Ford Focus ST Testing 2.3-Liter Turbo at the Nurburgring

The all-new generation of the Ford Focus ST was just spied testing undisguised at and around the Nurburgring track in Germany. This is not the hottest of hatchbacks, yet it could be the most desirable when it hits the European market next year.

23 photos



And while the



The Focus ST generations went from 172 to 225 to 250 HP . Based on rumors from German media, we expect the final output of the 2020 model to be between 270 and 280 HP. The good thing about a larger engine is that you can extract more power efficiently, so tuning projects should hit 350 HP quite easily.



The gasoline model will come out first, but because the Focus ST is said to have an 8-speed auto as well, we believe that a diesel version will be available shortly. This would have 190 HP and 400 Nm, obviously being about two seconds slower than the model with almost a hundred ponies more. But other than that, the setup should be identical, with stiffer springs, bigger brakes, and the ST body kit.



The ST was initially due to arrive before the end of this year, but that's looking unlikely to happen since the North American market is no longer a priority. There, Ford is focusing (no pun intended) almost exclusively on crossovers, and you can bet there's going to be an Escape ST with the same engine, if not something even smaller and sportier. You see, the segment has taken a liking to downsize and hybridization, which is not actually what the buyers are asking for. Many of them still want a raw, exciting machine, which explains the resounding success of the Hyundai i30 N in its first year on sale.And while the Megane RS just switched to a 1.8-liter turbo, the Focus ST is going back to a higher displacement. A sticker fitted to a prototype recently confirmed that a 2.3-liter resides under the hood. Yes, the same kind of engine they used in the Focus RS . Obviously, it won't have as much power, but Ford has never disappointed us in this department.The Focus ST generations went from 172 to 225 to 250. Based on rumors from German media, we expect the final output of the 2020 model to be between 270 and 280 HP. The good thing about a larger engine is that you can extract more power efficiently, so tuning projects should hit 350 HP quite easily.The gasoline model will come out first, but because the Focus ST is said to have an 8-speed auto as well, we believe that a diesel version will be available shortly. This would have 190 HP and 400 Nm, obviously being about two seconds slower than the model with almost a hundred ponies more. But other than that, the setup should be identical, with stiffer springs, bigger brakes, and the ST body kit.The ST was initially due to arrive before the end of this year, but that's looking unlikely to happen since the North American market is no longer a priority. There, Ford is focusing (no pun intended) almost exclusively on crossovers, and you can bet there's going to be an Escape ST with the same engine, if not something even smaller and sportier.