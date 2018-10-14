Next Ford Focus RS Rendered, Looks Like An Athlete

autoevolution
With Ford having introduced the fourth generation of the Focus earlier this year, the compact is all grown up now, while offering a wider choice of trims (for instance, the new Active trim takes things further than ever before). However, the hottest version available at the moment is the ST Line, with the proper ST set to land next year. But what about the new Focus RS?
Well, as you've already figured out, it's a bit early to discuss such matters, especially since the 2020 Focus ST is still a topic for our spy section. The RS version of the Blue Oval machine is typically reserved for the end of the machine's life cycle, so it shouldn't show up until the facelift version is released.

Then again, it's never too much for the Internet to dream about such a majestic hot hatch, which is why an Instagram label has come up with a rendering of the next-gen Focus RS.

The automotive producer has made a major step ahead with the outgoing Focus RS, moving front an intelligent front-wheel-drive setup to all-wheel-drive. And we're expecting the all-paw hardware to stay for the new generation.

As for the output of the uber-hatch, this should jump from the current 350 hp to north of 400 ponies. After all, (more or less direct) competitors like the Audi RS3 and the Mercedes-AMG A45 have shown that a 4XX output is nothing strange for the hot hatch segment.

Nevertheless, with the standard Focus now available in eight-speed auto trim, the two-pedal approach could make its way into the RS.

And it's no surprise that the Mk IV Focus RS is expected to pack some form of hybridization.

Then again, with Ford's philosophy being to make technology affordable to a wide audience, we're expecting the company to find a balance between the said tech goodies and the ever-booming vehicle prices, which push the limits of how much customers are paying for a compact, even when stellar performance is in question.


 

