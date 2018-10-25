Woman Forgets to Lock Car at Gas Station, Finds Man Sitting Inside

One woman from Lexington, Kentucky, is using the scary situation she recently found herself in to ring the alarm on the need to lock you car doors whenever you step out of it, even if it’s only for a couple of minutes.

She now regrets that decision, because she was assaulted by a strange man – and could have ended up much worse, had it not been for a couple of men who heard her screams and rushed to help her.



When she came out of the store, McDowell couldn’t see that there was a strange man sitting in her car, because of the tinted windows. She opened the door and got inside, and only afterwards saw him. Still, because he was in his 60s or 70s, she assumed he was “confused,” so she approached him like you would someone not entirely sane.



The first red flag went up when he told her “You don’t know what you did to me when you walked into that store,” but by that time, it was already too late. He grabbed her arm and was trying to force her to touch him, and he was also applying pressure on the back of her head. McDowell started screaming and 2 men came to her help and got the man off of her – and out of her car.



She describes him as well dressed, of muscular build, with blond hair. He got into a white SUV and sped off. Lexington police are investigating but, as of now, they don’t have anyone in custody, which is why McDowell is talking to the press.



“You hear about this every day in the world, but you just never think OK, this is going to happen to me,” she says. “Just value your safety. It takes nothing but a second just to lock the doors and I mean, I know it's something that we think is just careless or just something so frivolous, but it can save somebody's life.”



