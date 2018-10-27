autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Tuned 2018 BMW M5, Gets Surprised

Back in the days when BMW M cars came with naturally aspirated engines, street racers who encountered the Bavarian machines had an easier task. Nevertheless, now that the Germans pack twin-turbo motors, their opponents sometimes have a hard time keeping up, even when talking about supercars.
And the latest adventure of the kind involves an F90 BMW M5, which recently got to play with a Lamborghini Huracan. The Italian exotic came in Spyder form and packed a few visual mods.

However, as far as we know, its tech side had remained stock, which means its engine compartment was populated by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 delivering 610 ponies.

As for the M5, the German four-door simply received a power box, with the ECU play determining the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 heart of the super-sedan to deliver 720 horsepower. Of course, the mod we have here also brings a noticeable torque boost, but the owner didn't mention any figures.

Regardless, as we mentioned in the intro, these beasts skipped the drag strip, with their drivers deciding to duke it out on the street.

The speed devils went at it on more than one occasions, with their drivers willing to ensure the conclusion of the battle is relevant. Nevertheless, the load of the vehicles (think: passenger) kept varying, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

It's worth noting that the two got up to considerable speeds, with the M5 seeming to pull really well close to the top end.

Both the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and the 2018 BMW M5 had cameras mounted on them, which means you'll get a complete view of the race.

Nevertheless, we're asking you throttle-happy boys and girls not to use this battle as an example and keep the sprinting for the track.

