2018 Ford GT Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder, Packs a Surprise

25 Oct 2018
By now, we've seen the 2018 Ford GT engaging in drag racing activities (here's a battle against a 2019 Corvette ZR1, for instance) and yet new adventures of the sort are always welcome. As such, we've brought along a fresh stunt involving the Blue Oval halo car, with the FGT battling the Lamborghini Huracan.
The machine we have here, namely a Ford GT ’67 Heritage, belongs to Hennessey Performance. And with the Texan developer preparing a program for the American supercar, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Raging Bull chosen for the battle is the RWD Spyder.

Not only does the Lambo lose the all-paw hardware of the standard model, but it also comes with a lesser output (think: 580 vs. 610 horsepower). Then there's the fact that the open-top nature of the car inevitably adds weight.

And if we zoom in on the battle, which awaits you in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we notice that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine takes off slightly ahead of the GT, which just happens to keep the battle alive.

With those details out of the way, we have to mention that the drag race is still worth the attention (who doesn't want to see a red supercar drag racing a green one?).

For the record, Hennessey is preparing an upgrade program for the second generation of the Ford GT. Nevertheless, the company hasn't offered specific details on the planned output(s) - the Lone Start State developer usually comes with multi-stage updates.

For now, the developer only talks about a list of updates for the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 of the Ford GT, with this including "high flow air induction systems, engine management tuning upgrades, high-flow intercooler systems, exhaust system upgrades, twin turbo system upgrades, engine upgrades and more,"

We'll keep an eye out for this kind of development and return to the matter as soon as we get our keyboards on fresh info.

