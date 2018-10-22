autoevolution

McLaren 720S Drag Races Dodge Demon, Destruction Goes Deep

The McLaren 720S and the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon could hardly be more different. Sure, they're both rear-wheel-drive coupes, but while one is the muscle car king, the other is the best supercar when it comes to the sprinting game.
And since both make for lethal drag strip weapons, the idea of throwing them at each other can only deliver joy. Well, we've brought along just such a stunt.

The adventure we're talking about saw the Woking missile and the Mopar machine getting together at a YouTube callout, with the beasts being owned by well-known vloggers.

To be more precise, the HEMI toy was wielded by Demonology, while the Macca was manhandled by Street Speed 717. As you can imagine, this only brought only more eyes on the race.

As far as we know, both the uber-Challenger and the Macca came in factory stock form. This means the first's blown 6.2-liter V8 delivered 840 horsepower, with the mill sipping on race juice. As for the latter, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 allowed the driver to control over 720 horsepower - this is the official output of the engine, but, as independent dyno runs have shown, the unit actually makes over 750 horses at the wheels.

Keep in mind that drag races involving the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the McLaren 720S aren't anything new. In fact, we recently brought you such an adventure, with this taking place at the drag strip, just like the adventure we have here.

Returning to this drag race, the Demon also enjoyed a separate run (the McLaren was left standing at the starting line), with this bringing the car on the same level with the current quarter-mile world record. So yes, the battle was the productive kind.

And no, we don't expect this kind of raw straight-line fights to end here.

