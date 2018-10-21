autoevolution

740 HP Golf V Drag Races 736 HP Golf 2 in the 1/2-Mile, Trampling Is Hard

The R32 incarnation of the Volkswagen Golf V was to the VW brand what the last V8 was to Mad Max's world - once the hot hatch retired, its predecessors only came in four-cylinder form. However, it seems that the R32 isn't enough for certain owners, who decided to take their Vee-Dubs down the aftermarket path.
And a recent example of the sort comes from Germany (of course), where an Mk V Golf R32 has been gifted with a turbocharger. We're not sure of the exact setup found on the car, but we can tell you that a dyno run performed after the trip to the gym showed that the car delivers the kind of output that can put a Lamborghini Huracan to shame (to be more precise, the explosive compact now comes with 740 ponies).

Of course, there are also those who enjoy their R32 motors with the non-factory bodies (only the fourth- and fifth-generation Golfs came in this trim). And the driver of the machine mentioned above just happened to come across such a contraption, namely an Mk II Golf relying on R32 power.

The older model also came with a turbo setup and, according to the aficionado behind the wheel, delivered 736 horsepower. Then again, such tuner car figures can't be trusted until they're put to the test in a drag race.

Fortunately, the encounter took place during a drag racing event, which meant the two could easily find out which car was faster.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we're talking about a half-mile brawl, so the trap speed delivered at the end of the run is the one that matters.

P.S.: If you happen to be in a hurry, or simply want to skip the various pre-race shots, you can skip to the 1:16 point of the clip for the racing action mentioned above.

