1,200 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Does 9.6s 1/4-Mile, Ties Dodge Demon

20 Oct 2018, 10:25 UTC
Ever wondered what would happen if you came across a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that was as quick (or even quicker) than the Dodge Challenger Demon? Well, this question now has an answer, one that comes from Hennessey Performance.
The Texan specialist has prepared a three-stage upgrade program for the uber-Jeep, with the top version packing no less than 1,200 ponies. And the company's velocity brick has recently hit the drag strip, delivering jaw-dropping results.

To be more precise, the four-figure Jeep managed to play the quarter-mile game in 9.66 seconds, with a trap speed of 145 mph, while its 0 to 60 time sat at 2.3 seconds.

The said 1.320 feet time means the machine ties the Demon on paper, since Dodge talks about the 840 hp Challenger being able to complete the quarter-mile task in 9.65 seconds. Then again, no Demon has been recorded going below 9.8 seconds to date.

Oh, and let's not forget the fact that the said 1/4-mile run makes the 1,200 hp Hennessey Trackhawk the world's quickest-accelerating SUV.

The HPE1200 engine modifications consist of upgraded pistons, rods, ported cylinder heads, camshaft upgrade, long tube stainless steel headers and a 4.5L blower. The thing rns on 109 octane fuel, delivering 22 psi of boost, which allows it to produce 1003 hp and 892 lb-ft of torque at the wheels.

The machine sports Nitto 555R 275/40 R20 drag radials. Speaking of which, Hennessey has installed a switch that allows the driver to go into RWD mode and pull the mandatory pre-race burnout.

The Lone Star State developer will only build 24 units of the velocity behemoth, with each retailing for at least $179,000 (the price includes a new 2019 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which comes with an MSRP of $86,650).

Now, you might also want to know more about the car in terms of warrany and we'll mention this is limited to one year or 12,000 miles.

