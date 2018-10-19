Nissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races 2019 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Fifth Gear Duel

Blue Origin Trailer Shows How The Future of Humanity Begins

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the Nissan GT-R Nismo are brewed using extremely different recipes. Sure, both are track specials animated by six-cylinder engines, but this is where the similarities end. 6 photos AWD sits at the heart of the GT-R formula.



Then there's the engine placement - while the Nissan keeps its motor up front, the Neunelfer is a rear-engined machine by definition.



Both pack dual-clutch transmissions, but we have to keep in mind that the Nissan's one isn't as sharp as the gearbox of the German toy.



We could talk about the things that set the 3RS apart from the GT R all day long, but we have something better to do. And that's because we've brought along a drag race between the 991.2 and the R35.



The straight-line battle comes from Fifth Gear and sees two racing drivers taking the wheel. As such, the GT-R Nismo is manhandled by long-time FG presenter Jason Plato, while former Formula One driver Karun Chandhok gets to wield the



The velocity toys engage in a three-race battle, but we can't say this was entirely fair, since the Welsh weather meant the track that accommodated the duel was damp.



Then again, the traditional spectacle is all here, which means you should sit back, relax and enjoy the battle between Germany and Japan.



As for the aural part of the battle, the winner is clear, so you'd better prepare yourself for that naturally aspirated, 9,000 rpm scream - by the way, as a prototype sighting has shown us, the



