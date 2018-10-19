autoevolution

Nissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races 2019 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Fifth Gear Duel

19 Oct 2018, 9:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the Nissan GT-R Nismo are brewed using extremely different recipes. Sure, both are track specials animated by six-cylinder engines, but this is where the similarities end.
6 photos
Nissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races 2019 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 RSNissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races 2019 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 RSNissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races 2019 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 RSNissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races 2019 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 RSNissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races 2019 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 RS
For instance, the Zuffenhausen machine is a whole motorcycle lighter (think: over 200 kilos) than Godzilla. And while the GT3 badge could never work in all-paw form, AWD sits at the heart of the GT-R formula.

Then there's the engine placement - while the Nissan keeps its motor up front, the Neunelfer is a rear-engined machine by definition.

Both pack dual-clutch transmissions, but we have to keep in mind that the Nissan's one isn't as sharp as the gearbox of the German toy.

We could talk about the things that set the 3RS apart from the GT R all day long, but we have something better to do. And that's because we've brought along a drag race between the 991.2 and the R35.

The straight-line battle comes from Fifth Gear and sees two racing drivers taking the wheel. As such, the GT-R Nismo is manhandled by long-time FG presenter Jason Plato, while former Formula One driver Karun Chandhok gets to wield the 911 GT3 RS.

The velocity toys engage in a three-race battle, but we can't say this was entirely fair, since the Welsh weather meant the track that accommodated the duel was damp.

Then again, the traditional spectacle is all here, which means you should sit back, relax and enjoy the battle between Germany and Japan.

As for the aural part of the battle, the winner is clear, so you'd better prepare yourself for that naturally aspirated, 9,000 rpm scream - by the way, as a prototype sighting has shown us, the 2020 Porsche 911 GT3 will maintain is N/A flat-six, which means we'll also get to enjoy this kind of Porsche voice next decade.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche Nissan GT-R Nismo Nissan GT-R drag racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiac GT (China)SKODA Kodiac GT (China) Medium SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumPORSCHE Panamera GTSPORSCHE Panamera GTS Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 