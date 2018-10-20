Acura NSX Drag Races 700 HP Corvette, Sets 1/4-Mile World Record

Remember the 2015 Detroit Auto Show? NAIAS brought us an over-the-top debut duel, with the Acura NSX and the Ford GT showing up in reinvented form. And while it's debatable that the performance of the Blue Oval machine justifies its $500,000 price tag, we can certainly state that the NSX hasn't met the go-fast expectations built for it.

Given America's love of drag racing, it's no wonder that many NSX owners from the US bring their gas-electric toys to the drag strip. And while some of them struggle to go below the 11s mark, a recent run proved the Acura halo car deserves the title of a 10-second monster.To be more precise, a factory stock incarnation of the supercar managed to deliver a 10.84s quarter-mile run, all while battling a supercharged C7 Corvette delivering 700 horsepower.And, according to the YouTuber who brought this stunt to out attention, we're looking at a world record here - you can check it all out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.If you happen to be in a hurry, you can jump to the 2:50 point of the video for the drag strip action. As for the part that comes before this, you'll get to see Brooks of the Drag Times channel appearing to drop a rant on the less-than-ideal performance of the new NSX.However, the YouTuber's points are valid, as the hybrid supercar simply falls behind its rivals both in terms of drag racing and circuit fights. In fact, the real-world assets of the NSX involve its now-discounted price (as Brooks mentions, you can save up to $40,000 on one), as well as its appeal to early adopters who simply have a thing for hybrids.Then again, the rumors on the carmaker coming up with a Type R incarnation of the NSX are gaining traction and we might see such a toy landing next year.The spiced-up version is expected to pack 650 horsepower, along with a host of upgrades that should make it seriously quicker on the track.