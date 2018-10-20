The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7

Stock 2018 Mustang GT Drops 11s Quarter-Mile Run, Doesn't Have Performance Pack

The go-fast abilities of the 2018 Ford Mustang GT never cease to amaze us, as showcased by the recent drag strip adventure of such a pony. To be more precise, the Blue Oval machine managed to deliver a high-11s quarter-mile run in stock trim. 4 photos



The owner took to the Mustang6G forum to showcase his run, mentioning that the muscle car is stock, down to the 255-section rear tires. Oh, and it's worth noting that the machine doesn't sport the Performance Package Level One many aficionados go for (admittedly, this doesn't necessarily include bits that help with the 1/4-mile time, being focused on stopping power and cooling).



"I used drag mode, varied 1500-2000 rpm, and dropped the rear tires to 22psi. I also have 3:55's, but not a pp car," the man explained on the said forum.



Of course, the takeoff phase of the race was crucial, with the driver turning to the good old rear tire underinflation trick to get some traction.



"I ran stock pressure first, did 12.03 [quarter-mile]. Lowered to 22 to get the best time. I didn't try other pressures, or add pressure to the fronts. Still 100% stock with no tune or part changes. Still had the filter in the closed box. Rear tire pressure was adjusted," the aficionado stated.



And while we're talking about the Ford Mustang, we'll remind you that the



The front end of the machine seems to fall in line with the official teaser, even though the styling won't please everybody.



