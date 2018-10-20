autoevolution

Stock 2018 Mustang GT Drops 11s Quarter-Mile Run, Doesn't Have Performance Pack

20 Oct 2018, 12:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The go-fast abilities of the 2018 Ford Mustang GT never cease to amaze us, as showcased by the recent drag strip adventure of such a pony. To be more precise, the Blue Oval machine managed to deliver a high-11s quarter-mile run in stock trim.
4 photos
Stock 2018 Mustang GT Drops 11s Quarter-Mile RunStock 2018 Mustang GT Drops 11s Quarter-Mile RunStock 2018 Mustang GT Drops 11s Quarter-Mile Run
To be more precise, the Mustang GT completed the 1,320 feet task in 11.921 seconds at 118.34 mph, with the performance being repeated in another run. And you can check out the feat in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The owner took to the Mustang6G forum to showcase his run, mentioning that the muscle car is stock, down to the 255-section rear tires. Oh, and it's worth noting that the machine doesn't sport the Performance Package Level One many aficionados go for (admittedly, this doesn't necessarily include bits that help with the 1/4-mile time, being focused on stopping power and cooling).

"I used drag mode, varied 1500-2000 rpm, and dropped the rear tires to 22psi. I also have 3:55's, but not a pp car," the man explained on the said forum.

Of course, the takeoff phase of the race was crucial, with the driver turning to the good old rear tire underinflation trick to get some traction.

"I ran stock pressure first, did 12.03 [quarter-mile]. Lowered to 22 to get the best time. I didn't try other pressures, or add pressure to the fronts. Still 100% stock with no tune or part changes. Still had the filter in the closed box. Rear tire pressure was adjusted," the aficionado stated.

And while we're talking about the Ford Mustang, we'll remind you that the 2020 Shelby GT500 leaked online earlier this week following a delaer meeting.

The front end of the machine seems to fall in line with the official teaser, even though the styling won't please everybody.

Ford Mustang GT 2018 ford mustang gt v8 drag racing muscle car
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
FORD models:
FORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 