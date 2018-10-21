autoevolution

Nissan 200SX Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash, Driver Destroys Car

21 Oct 2018, 12:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
You can't go wrong with describing the Nurburgring as a collection of traps that await to trash unsuspecting drivers' cars. And a recent example of the sort sadly involves a Nissan 200SX.
5 photos
Nissan 200SX Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashNissan 200SX Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashNissan 200SX Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashNissan 200SX Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash
We'll kick things off by mentioning that a mint condition 200SX (call it Silvia or 180SX, if you must) is hard to find these days, with the years that passed since its 80s birth having taken their toll.

Returning to the example we have here, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to see the ridiculous accident of the sportscar.

We can notice the machine entering a bend at moderate speed, but this is where the problems begin. It looks like the driver goes for late braking, then locks the front wheels and understeers into the metallic element on the side of the track.

The impact is not the light kind and while it's difficult to asses the damage simply based on this video, it's clear that this Nissan will require serious attention before returning to the road.

Going past the driving errors we mentioned above, there could've been some issues with the vehicle itself. To start with, the machine seems to pack the standard wheel alignment, which shows terrible understeer (the good old safety net that still keeps rear-wheel-drive sportscars from showcasing their full potential to this day - here's a BMW M2 Competition example for you).

The behavior of the car also leads us to believe that it used poor or old tires. And we'll use this occasion to remind everybody just how important investing in tires is, regardless of the vehicle you drive.

Here's to hoping that the vehicle damage was the only consequence of this impact and that the driver and passenger (the right seat seems to be occupied) walked away unharmed.

Nurburgring crash Nurburgring crash accident Nissan
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
NISSAN models:
NISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVNISSAN Versa / NoteNISSAN Versa / Note CompactNISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 