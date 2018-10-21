Nissan 200SX Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash, Driver Destroys Car

Alex Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Wants To Be a 911 R

You can't go wrong with describing the Nurburgring as a collection of traps that await to trash unsuspecting drivers' cars. And a recent example of the sort sadly involves a Nissan 200SX. 5 photos



Returning to the example we have here, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to see the ridiculous accident of the sportscar.



We can notice the machine entering a bend at moderate speed, but this is where the problems begin. It looks like the driver goes for late braking, then locks the front wheels and understeers into the metallic element on the side of the track.



The impact is not the light kind and while it's difficult to asses the damage simply based on this video, it's clear that this



Going past the driving errors we mentioned above, there could've been some issues with the vehicle itself. To start with, the machine seems to pack the standard wheel alignment, which shows terrible understeer (the good old safety net that still keeps rear-wheel-drive sportscars from showcasing their full potential to this day - here's a



The behavior of the car also leads us to believe that it used poor or old tires. And we'll use this occasion to remind everybody just how important investing in tires is, regardless of the vehicle you drive.



Here's to hoping that the vehicle damage was the only consequence of this impact and that the driver and passenger (the right seat seems to be occupied) walked away unharmed.



