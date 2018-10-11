autoevolution
BMW M2 Competition Laps Nurburgring in 7:50, Understeer Is Heavy

The BMW M2 Competition has received plenty of praise, being applauded by journalists and enthusiasts alike. However, it seems that the M2C also has a less-than-shining side, as demonstrated by the recent Nurburgring adventure of the coupe.
To be more precise, the M2 Competition lapped the Green Hell in 7:52.36, all while manhandled by Sport Auto.

We're talking about a German magazine that has become an authority in terms of independent Ring numbers and yet the chronograph stunts it delivers still remain slightly below the official ones.

Then again, if you're looking to defend the entry-level M car's time, you should know that BMW M test driver Jörg Weidinger also took the wheel, setting a lap time of 7:50.

It's difficult not to compare the said lap time with the 7:50 the BMW M3 CSL did back in 2003. Sure, that was a limited edition destined for the track, but even if we compare the M2 Competition to the non-M 2019 BMW Z4 M40i, the first is only three seconds quicker.

For the record, both the all-wheel-drive (with heavy understeer tendencies) Audi TT-RS and the front-wheel-drive Honda Civic Type R (7:43.8, anybody?) are noticeably quicker.

And the lap time isn't the main problem here. For one thing, the non-Competition M2 covered in Ring 7:58 when the car was launched back in 2015, so we can talk about progress. However, if the M2 were a tail-out, fun little car, much fewer people would have reasons to complain.

Nevertheless, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, understeer is at home in the BMW M2 Competition. In fact, if you head over to the 6:30 point of the clip, you'll notice the effect this has on Sport Auto test driver Christian Gebhardt.

For instance, when the Renault Megane RS one-upped the BMW 1M Coupe on the Ring earlier this decade, the Bimmer could at least play the drifter card.

While we expect the suspension setup (read: safety net) and the lack of certain tires (perhaps the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 would) to be responsible for this, we would still expect the standard version of the M2 Competition to behave like a proper RWD toy.

Hopefully, the upcoming BMW M2 CS, which has recently been spied doing its thing on the Ring, will address this matter.

