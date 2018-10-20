autoevolution

2020 BMW X5 M Hits Nurburgring, Competition Package Rumors Grow

20 Oct 2018, 17:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
This summer has brought us the all-new 2019 BMW X5. Nevertheless, the Bavarians have yet to deliver the all-out M incarnation of the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle). In fact, we might have to wait for the first part of next year to see the 2020 BMW X5 M making its debut.
7 photos
2020 BMW X5 M Hits Nurburgring2020 BMW X5 M Hits Nurburgring2020 BMW X5 M Hits Nurburgring2020 BMW X5 M Hits Nurburgring2020 BMW X5 M Hits Nurburgring2020 BMW X5 M Hits Nurburgring
Meanwhile, engineers are making the final tweaks, as, for instance, multiple prototypes of the super-SAV have hit the Nurburgring.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the new X5 M in action, as well as listen to its growl as the high-riding M machine rushes down the Green Hell.

The  2018 BMW M5 has taught us what to expect from the upcoming high-rider. As such, the engine compartment will be occupied by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with 600 horsepower on tap.

Nevertheless, the rumors sparked by the German automotive producer hinting that its crossovers could receive Competition Packages means that the range-topping X5 could climb past 600 hp.

It will be interesting to see if the X5 M retains the rear-wheel-drive-only mode of the all-paw F90 M5, but, given the wider audience of the SUV and the safety matters involved, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a feature.

Regardless, the performance SUV we're talking about will pack a blitz-shifting eight-speed automatic tranny, one that should surprise the driver in terms of response and anticipation.

And since the non-M X5 now features active roll stabilization, we're expecting the top dog to pack spicy handling.

Note that the clip below also involves other BMW crossovers and we're referring to the 2019 X3 M, which is just around the corner, as well as to the X7 (the latter might have been officially introduced, but it's normal for carmaker to polish the final details even after the debut).

2020 BMW X5 M BMW X5 M bmw x5 Bmw M spy video Nurburgring
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
BMW models:
BMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 