2020 BMW X5 M Hits Nurburgring, Competition Package Rumors Grow

This summer has brought us the all-new 2019 BMW X5. Nevertheless, the Bavarians have yet to deliver the all-out M incarnation of the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle). In fact, we might have to wait for the first part of next year to see the 2020 BMW X5 M making its debut.

7 photos



Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the new X5 M in action, as well as listen to its growl as the high-riding M machine rushes down the Green Hell.



The



Nevertheless, the rumors sparked by the German automotive producer hinting that its crossovers could receive Competition Packages means that the range-topping X5 could climb past 600 hp.



It will be interesting to see if the X5 M retains the rear-wheel-drive-only mode of the all-paw F90 M5, but, given the wider audience of the SUV and the safety matters involved, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a feature.



Regardless, the performance SUV we're talking about will pack a blitz-shifting eight-speed automatic tranny, one that should surprise the driver in terms of response and anticipation.



And since the non-M X5 now features active roll stabilization, we're expecting the top dog to pack spicy handling.



Note that the clip below also involves other BMW crossovers and we're referring to the



Meanwhile, engineers are making the final tweaks, as, for instance, multiple prototypes of the super-SAV have hit the Nurburgring.Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the new X5 M in action, as well as listen to its growl as the high-riding M machine rushes down the Green Hell.The 2018 BMW M5 has taught us what to expect from the upcoming high-rider. As such, the engine compartment will be occupied by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with 600 horsepower on tap.Nevertheless, the rumors sparked by the German automotive producer hinting that its crossovers could receive Competition Packages means that the range-topping X5 could climb past 600 hp.It will be interesting to see if the X5 M retains the rear-wheel-drive-only mode of the all-paw F90 M5, but, given the wider audience of theand the safety matters involved, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a feature.Regardless, the performance SUV we're talking about will pack a blitz-shifting eight-speed automatic tranny, one that should surprise the driver in terms of response and anticipation.And since the non-M X5 now features active roll stabilization, we're expecting the top dog to pack spicy handling.Note that the clip below also involves other BMW crossovers and we're referring to the 2019 X3 M , which is just around the corner, as well as to the X7 (the latter might have been officially introduced, but it's normal for carmaker to polish the final details even after the debut).