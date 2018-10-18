BMW X7 Configurator Launched in Germany, M50d Starts at €110,000

Those expecting a reasonably priced 7-seat SUV with a BMW badge will be sorely disappointed by the brand new X7. The most spacious car ever built by the German automaker is also playing the flagship game and will set you back a lot of money.

The cheapest model is the xDrive30d, starting at €84,550 and packing 265 HP from its single-turbo diesel six-banger. That's a whopping €6,150 more than the X5 xDrive30d. You have to ask yourself whether the added practicality is worth it.



The same gap is seen between the €86,300 X7 xDrive40i and its X5 counterpart with an identical engine. Fuel consumption is about the same, but the lighter, smaller model is always about 0.5 of a second slower.



Finally, we have the only M Performance model in Europe, the X7 M50d. It comes with the over-complicated quad-turbo 3-liter making 400 HP and will set you back... are you sitting down... €109,900, which is a whopping €16,000 more than the X5 M50d.



Of course, your expenses are nowhere near finished. The Exclusive Package with the crystal shifter will set you back another €3,000, as will the driver assistance package with laser lights and 360-degree camera. And what's the point of a €2,100 winter package on luxury SUV - shouldn't that stuff be standard?



With a length of 5,151 mm (202.8 in), a width of 2,000 mm (78.7 in) and a height of 1,805 mm (71.1 in), the all-new BMW X7 is almost unmatched by any other SUV in Europe. With all seven seats in place, its cargo capacity is only 326 liters, but it quickly grows to 2,120 liters once you do some folding.



