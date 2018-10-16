Banned from the ISS, China is Accelerating Work on Own Space Station

2020 BMW X7 G07 Goes Official With 7 Seats And Gigantic Kidney Grilles

It’s been a long time coming, but the 2020 BMW X7 G07 is finally here, and it’s every bit as gargantuan as most were expecting. 56 photos



With a length of 5,151 mm (202.8 in), a width of 2,000 mm (78.7 in) and a height of 1,805 mm (71.1 in), the all-new X7 is by far the most massive SUV in BMW’s stable, while the 3,105 mm (122.2 in) wheelbase makes it a true 7 seater, unlike the smaller X5.



Speaking of the X5, whose G05 generation was recently revealed, the X7 G07 shares its CLAR (Cluster Architecture) and most engines, but is obviously a lot larger in all directions and has an entirely different purpose.



Available as standard with three rows of seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, the interior is what a 7 Series for seven people would look like, although a six-seat option will be available as an option.



With all electrically adjustable seats in place, the trunk has a generous 326 liters but can be increased to a maximum of 2,120 liters. Also a standard, the X7 comes equipped with Vernasca leather upholstery, a four-zone climate control system, a three-section panoramic glass roof, and a fancy interior lighting system.



Some of the options consist of a five-zone climate control system, the so-called Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, controls that feature a glass trim and a rear-seat entertainment system.



The engine lineup will be rather sparse when the car goes on sale in early 2019, featuring just three powerplants in Europe and two in the United States, albeit the grand total of engines is four, not five.



In the U.S., customers will be able to choose between the X7 xDrive40i, powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six with 340 horsepower, and the X7 xDrive 50i, which will make good use of a 4.4-liter V8 with 462 horsepower.



Europe will only get the X7 xDrive40i on the gasoline side, but will up the ante with two diesels - the X7 xDrive30d with 265 horsepower and the X7 M50d with 400 horsepower and quad turbos.



All engines are paired to a ZF 8HP automatic transmission and the latest generation of the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Just like on the X5, the M Sport rear differential with electronically controlled locking will be fitted as standard on the M50d, while the xDrive50i and xDrive40i will have it on the options list.



On the suspension front, adaptive dampers and air springs at both axles will come as standard, with the X7’s ground clearance being varied up to 80 mm up or down at the touch of a button.



