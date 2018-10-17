Shock Yellow 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS SEMA Show Car Reveals New Front End

autoevolution
 

At the end of the month, the SEMA show kicks off in Las Vegas, bringing forth all the crazy ideas car manufacturers and tuners have in mind for next year.
Taking advantage of the hype that precedes the event, Chevrolet revealed on Tuesday some of the changes it will be making to the Camaro range for the new model year. And it all starts with a new color.

Using a SEMA-bound 2019 Camaro SS to showcase the changes, Chevrolet said it will be introducing the bright color seen in the gallery above to the range in early 2019, under the name Shock yellow.

With it will also come a redesigned front fascia for the car, which now features a relocated bowtie emblem and concept hood/fender graphics. The grille, dual-element headlamps, and hood have also been redesigned, while new LED signature lighting has been added.

Most importantly, for the 2019 model year Chevrolet will be introducing an all-new version Turbo 1LE and a new 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission for the SS. The improved Camaro will also make use of new wheel designs and a new infotainment system.

For those willing to tweak their pony some more, Chevy has up its sleeve an expanded line of accessories that starts with a black wing spoiler and fuel door with exposed carbon-fiber inserts, goes through cold-air induction kits and RECARO performance seats and ends with Brembo six-piston front brake upgrade kit and 1LE suspension components.

“There’s a fresh look for the 2019 Camaro, which is restyled, reinvigorated and offers more choices and new technologies,” said in a statement Steve Majoros, Chevrolet director of marketing.

“It’s the perfect canvas for personalization, and the new Shock color and available accessories demonstrate only some of the possibilities customers have to make the Camaro entirely theirs.”

You can check out the entire range of modifications for the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro in the document attached below.
