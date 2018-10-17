2020 BMW X7 Looks Huge in Official Launch Clip

The largest of the Bavarian-made X range of SUVs, the BMW X7, broke cover on Tuesday, giving birth to a new definition for big: longer than any previous Sport Activity Vehicles (BMW’s designation for SUVs), with the largest kidney-grille ever, roomier and at the same time capable of seating seven.

For the third row, which is always the most problematic in terms of comfort, BMW promises “uncompromised” space and all the extras that make a ride feel good: armrests, cupholders and USB ports. And yes, the seats are electrically adjustable, just like all the others in the car, and heated.



“The new BMW X7 represents the next stage in the premium carmaker’s ongoing model offensive in the luxury segment,” said BMW.



“Its increased presence in the class and the systematic expansion of the BMW X model portfolio are among the key areas the BMW Group has identified to ensure sustained growth in the world’s car markets in the future.”



The photos released a few hours ago do not do justice to the X7. To be able to properly appreciate the car’s dimensions, you have to see it in action. And you can do so by having a look at the official launch film attached below.



It won’t be long until we get to see the



When launched, the model will be offered in four engine variants, two gasoline and two diesel: X7 xDrive40i, X7 xDrive50i, X7 xDrive30d, and X7 M50d. The xDrive50i will not be made available in Europe.



You can find all the details on the new BMW X7 in the document attached below.



