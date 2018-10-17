1973 Chevelle Laguna to Show Chevy’s Most Powerful Crate Engine at SEMA

Being an event for those with a taste for engineering at its best, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) event which opens its doors at the end of the month in Las Vegas is a magnet for car companies looking to advertise off their latest creations.

3 photos



Remarkable as they may be, showing crate engines in, well, a crate, is not as spectacular as seeing it under the actual hood of an actual car. So for this purpose Chevrolet will be using three cars: a 1973



The Chevelle has already been fitted with the all-new LT5 6.2L supercharged engine, based on the unit used to power the



As a nod to the engine that it uses, the Chevelle features a ZR1 carbon fiber hood, modified to fit on the concept.



The 1967 C/10 will be showing off the new ZZ6 EFI crate engine, a unit considered by the carmaker a “best of both worlds” solution for hot rod and resto-mod projects. Using a fuel injection throttle body instead of the carburetor, theZZ6 EFI is capable of generating 420 horsepower.



The heavy-duty truck-based L96 crate engine will be on display under the hood of a 1978 K10 Silverado. This engine is rated at 360 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque and is best used for vintage vehicles.



“Chevrolet Performance’s expanding crate engine lineup offers something for every enthusiast and his or her dream project,” said in a statement Jim Campbell, GM vice president of performance vehicles.



“That choice is matched with the peace of mind that comes only from factory-engineered systems tested to the same standards as production vehicles, for performance you can count on.” Among the first to announce their lineup for the show is Chevrolet, which after saying it will bring to the premiere Sin City of the world the refreshed version of the Camaro , announced the way in which it plans to present its new line of crate engines: using vintage concepts.Remarkable as they may be, showing crate engines in, well, a crate, is not as spectacular as seeing it under the actual hood of an actual car. So for this purpose Chevrolet will be using three cars: a 1973 Chevelle Laguna, a 1967 C/10, and a 1978 Silverado The Chevelle has already been fitted with the all-new LT5 6.2L supercharged engine, based on the unit used to power the Corvette ZR1 and the company’s most powerful engine, rated at 755 horsepower and 715 lb.-ft. of torque.As a nod to the engine that it uses, the Chevelle features a ZR1 carbon fiber hood, modified to fit on the concept.The 1967 C/10 will be showing off the new ZZ6crate engine, a unit considered by the carmaker a “best of both worlds” solution for hot rod and resto-mod projects. Using a fuel injection throttle body instead of the carburetor, theZZ6 EFI is capable of generating 420 horsepower.The heavy-duty truck-based L96 crate engine will be on display under the hood of a 1978 K10 Silverado. This engine is rated at 360 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque and is best used for vintage vehicles.“Chevrolet Performance’s expanding crate engine lineup offers something for every enthusiast and his or her dream project,” said in a statement Jim Campbell, GM vice president of performance vehicles.“That choice is matched with the peace of mind that comes only from factory-engineered systems tested to the same standards as production vehicles, for performance you can count on.”