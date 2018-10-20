autoevolution

BMW M3 Driver Blows Engine while Doing Donuts, Flames Show Up

The E90 BMW M3 is a car that deserves plenty of attention. For one thing, it's the first and the last naturally aspirated V8 in the family three. Then there's its enticing handling, as well as other sweet aspects of the Bavarian toy. And with the aging nature of the vehicle having obviously brought a certain degree of depreciation, there's a risk for such Bimmers to fall into the wrong hands.
And there are two aspects that any BMW M3 owner needs to pay attention to when enjoying his machine. Given the age of the vehicle (this was built between 2007 and 2013), one must ensure that the car receives proper maintenance. And since time always takes its toll on a vehicle, regardless of the mileage, perhaps it's best to avoid brutal hooning maneuvers and stick to the occasional drifting and canyon carving.

Well, when it comes to the E92 BMW M3 showcased in the video at the bottom of the page, we're not sure about the vehicle's maintenance. However, we can tell you that the guy behind the wheel certainly didn't cut the car any slack.

We can see the driver happily pulling donuts and burnouts for quite a while, much to the delight of those around him.

However, it seems that his 420 hp toy could only take so much abuse - after plenty of tire-smoking action, the motor decides to give up, with flames showing up under the engine compartment.

In fact, the engine had blown up, with its internals lying all over the road, in what looked like an engine oil bath - in fact, the sight is rather disturbing, with the bits and pieces still smoking as they lay on the asphalt. And you can check it all out in the piece of footage below, bystander reactions and all.

