New BMW M3 Spotted Lapping Nurburgring, Shows Aggressive Front End

17 Oct 2018, 9:36 UTC ·
by author pic
While BMW continues to build on its passion for fillip up niches and to inject extra luxury into its vehicles, the brand also needs to keep the traditional pure driving experience alive. And the future BMW M3 should help the German showcase their expertise in the field.
A prototype of the G80 BMW M3 was recently spotted testing on the Nurburgring, which is only natural if we consider the fact that the non-M 2019 BMW 3 Series is now among us.

Despite the test car being covered in camouflage, we can still notice the aggressive appearance of the front fascia.

The M3 will pack wider tracks than the standard car, which is why the machine is set to receive muscular wheel arches.

Under the hood, we'll find a new S58 engine, which is based on the B58 that currently animates models like the M240i. We're talking about a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which should pack electric assistance. To be more precise, tech goodies like a 48-volt mild0hybrid and electric compressors are expected to be used.

Nevertheless, the most important rumor talks about the 2020/2010 M3 borrowing the all-paw trick from the 2018 M5, which means it will be gifted with an AWD system packing an RWD-only mode.

The posterior of the super-sedan is the least visible part of the vehicle in this video. Then again, we'll remind you that we recently brought you a rendering that portrays the back of the upcoming M3.

To nobody's surprise, the boot lid lip spoiler and the traditional quadruple tailpipe layout will be the most striking elements adorning the rear end of the machine.

Keep in mind that the piece of footage showcasing the M3 is a compilation that includes multiple prototypes and you can find the Bimmer at the 6:00 point of the clip. Even so, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention as, for instance, it allows you to check out the future Bentley Flying Spur being manhandled on the Ring.

