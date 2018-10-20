The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7

Tesla Model 3 Standard Battery Deliveries Scheduled For Q1 2019

After removing the Long Range with rear-wheel drive and introducing the Mid Range with rear- and all-wheel drive, the Model 3 prepares to three things in 2019. First of all, the $35,000 version with the Standard Battery will start deliveries in the period from February to April of 2019. 40 photos

“As Model 3 production and sales continue to grow rapidly, we’ve achieved a steady volume in manufacturing capacity, allowing us to diversify our product offering to even more customers,” a spokesman told



According to Elon Musk, volume production would be reached “in Q1 [2019] or something.” The design of the battery “will make the car lighter, better, and cheaper” than every other



Already the best-selling passenger car in the United States, production of the Model 3 is exceeding 6,000 units per week. The eletric sedan is on track for 8,000 units per week, but Elon Musk wants to reach 10,000 as fast as possible. According to the chief executive officer of the Palo Alto-based automaker, the four-zero figure could be possible by the end of the year.



All in all,



When it hits the assembly line, the Model 3 Standard Battery won’t have it easy considering the competition from Chevrolet and Nissan. Both the Bolt and



In its lightest configuration, the Model 3 Standard Battery tips the scale at 3,552 pounds (1,611 kilograms), translating to 5.6 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour. Top speed, on the other hand, is limited to 130 mph (210 km/h). “As Model 3 production and sales continue to grow rapidly, we’ve achieved a steady volume in manufacturing capacity, allowing us to diversify our product offering to even more customers,” a spokesman told Inside EVs . In its most Spartan configuration, the eletric sedan is capable of 220 miles (354 kilometers) on a full charge, 40 and 90 miles less than the Mid and Long Range options.According to Elon Musk, volume production would be reached “in Q1 [2019] or something.” The design of the battery “will make the car lighter, better, and cheaper” than every other Model 3 in the lineup.Already the best-selling passenger car in the United States, production of the Model 3 is exceeding 6,000 units per week. The eletric sedan is on track for 8,000 units per week, but Elon Musk wants to reach 10,000 as fast as possible. According to the chief executive officer of the Palo Alto-based automaker, the four-zero figure could be possible by the end of the year.All in all, Tesla sold 29,975 vehicles in the United States in September 2018, with 22,250 of them coming in the guise of the Model 3. The Model X crossover and Model S full-size sedan moved 3,975 and 3,750 examples of the breed, respectively.When it hits the assembly line, the Model 3 Standard Battery won’t have it easy considering the competition from Chevrolet and Nissan. Both the Bolt and Leaf E-Plus are different in character and body style from the Tesla, but on the other hand, the Model 3 has that certain something that's certain to convince customers to drop $35,000 on the rear-wheel-drive EV.In its lightest configuration, the Model 3 Standard Battery tips the scale at 3,552 pounds (1,611 kilograms), translating to 5.6 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour. Top speed, on the other hand, is limited to 130 mph (210 km/h).