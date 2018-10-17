Blue Origin Trailer Shows How The Future of Humanity Begins

Mazda Miata Nurburgring Near Crash Is a Quick Driving Lesson

Lapping the Nurburgring in a Mazda Miata is one of the best ways to do it, as the underpowered nature of the rear-wheel-drive toy allows one to take things gradually and become familiar with the Green Hell. After all, Koenigsegg test driver Robert Serwanski does this every now and then to stay on top of his game. 11 photos



The stunt took place during a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session held last week, with the hostilities happening in the Brunnchen 2 corner, one of YouTube's favorite bends.



We can see the Miata driver carrying plenty of speed into the corner and choosing a less-than-ideal line. However, as opposed to most Brunnchen "episodes", the one we have here isn't a solo mistake. Instead, the aficionado behind the wheel of the Mazda was fighting to pass a



The little Mazda starts understeering as it enters the tricky part of the corner, but this isn't the only problem. That's becuase the hefty momentum of the vehicle pushes it wide, with its rather skinny tires struggling to find grip.



Well, this is the part where the guy in the driver's seat takes swift action, countersteering to keep the car in check. The gravel trap on the outside of the bend saves the day, with the driver barely managing to avoid hitting the metallic element on the side of the track.



Note that the Miata incident mentioned above was caught on camera and inserted in a Ring compilation. And while the resulting clip has multiple highlights, those of you who happen to be in a hurry can find the white-knuckle moment at the 0:52 point of the video.



