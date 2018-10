Mazda Miata Nurburgring Near Crash Is a Quick Driving Lesson

However, not even the MX-5 is "smart" enough to save itself from its driver and we're here to bring you an example of an aficionado that alomost crashed his Miata on the infamous German track.The stunt took place during a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session held last week, with the hostilities happening in the Brunnchen 2 corner, one of YouTube's favorite bends.We can see the Miata driver carrying plenty of speed into the corner and choosing a less-than-ideal line. However, as opposed to most Brunnchen "episodes", the one we have here isn't a solo mistake. Instead, the aficionado behind the wheel of the Mazda was fighting to pass a SEAT Leon and put himself in the said situation.The little Mazda starts understeering as it enters the tricky part of the corner, but this isn't the only problem. That's becuase the hefty momentum of the vehicle pushes it wide, with its rather skinny tires struggling to find grip.Well, this is the part where the guy in the driver's seat takes swift action, countersteering to keep the car in check. The gravel trap on the outside of the bend saves the day, with the driver barely managing to avoid hitting the metallic element on the side of the track.Note that the Miata incident mentioned above was caught on camera and inserted in a Ring compilation. And while the resulting clip has multiple highlights, those of you who happen to be in a hurry can find the white-knuckle moment at the 0:52 point of the video.