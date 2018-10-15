autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

750 HP Nissan GT-R Runs from Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Nurburgring, Gets Banned

15 Oct 2018, 5:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS might be the previous record holder on the Nurburgring, with its official chronograph number of 6:47.3 being uber-impressive. But how does the Rennsport Neunelfer behave in the real world, when it doesn't have the track all to itself and the one behind the wheel is not a Porsche works driver?
4 photos
1,200 HP electric Audi RS3 drag racing1,200 HP electric Audi RS3 drag racing1,200 HP electric Audi RS3 drag racing
Well, the answer awaiting you today comes from a YouTuber who happens to own a GT2 RS. The man has completed tons of Green Hell laps, with many of these delivering spectacular moments.

And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the 700 hp Porscha chasing a Nissan GT-R. Sure, the R35 doesn't stand a chance against the Zuffenhausen toy, even in Nismo trim, but the example we have here has been taken down the aftermarket route.

According to the aficionado behind the wheel of the rear-engined beast, the Nissan's twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 has been pushed to around 760 horsepower. The vehicle has also been put on an extreme diet and now tips the scales at around 1,500 kg, which allegedly means it's not street-legal anymore. Despite this, the Nissan rides on semi-slick, road-legal rubber.

The Porsche wielder delivered a description of the run on YouTube: "Here is a fun lap with some parts very wet and fog in the morning. It accelerates clearly like a gt2 rs and it was a big work to follow him, just wow for the work accomplished on this car!"

Speaking of which, we'll note that the Nissan is used as the camera car for this track stunt.

Alas, the Nissan was banned from the Nordschleife soon after the action seen here was recorded and that's because that tool was deemed too loud for the Ring. Then again, with the monster screaming at 134 decibels, this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 Porsche Nurburgring Nissan GT-R
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 