750 HP Nissan GT-R Runs from Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Nurburgring, Gets Banned

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS might be the previous record holder on the Nurburgring, with its official chronograph number of 6:47.3 being uber-impressive. But how does the Rennsport Neunelfer behave in the real world, when it doesn't have the track all to itself and the one behind the wheel is not a Porsche works driver?

4 photos



And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the 700 hp Porscha chasing a Nissan GT-R. Sure, the R35 doesn't stand a chance against the Zuffenhausen toy, even in Nismo trim, but the example we have here has been taken down the aftermarket route.



According to the aficionado behind the wheel of the rear-engined beast, the



The Porsche wielder delivered a description of the run on YouTube: "Here is a fun lap with some parts very wet and fog in the morning. It accelerates clearly like a gt2 rs and it was a big work to follow him, just wow for the work accomplished on this car!"



Speaking of which, we'll note that the Nissan is used as the camera car for this track stunt.



Alas, the Nissan was banned from the Nordschleife soon after the action seen here was recorded and that's because that tool was deemed too loud for the Ring. Then again, with the monster screaming at 134 decibels, this shouldn't come as a surprise.



Well, the answer awaiting you today comes from a YouTuber who happens to own a GT2 RS . The man has completed tons of Green Hell laps, with many of these delivering spectacular moments.And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the 700 hp Porscha chasing a Nissan GT-R. Sure, the R35 doesn't stand a chance against the Zuffenhausen toy, even in Nismo trim, but the example we have here has been taken down the aftermarket route.According to the aficionado behind the wheel of the rear-engined beast, the Nissan 's twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 has been pushed to around 760 horsepower. The vehicle has also been put on an extreme diet and now tips the scales at around 1,500 kg, which allegedly means it's not street-legal anymore. Despite this, the Nissan rides on semi-slick, road-legal rubber.The Porsche wielder delivered a description of the run on YouTube: "Here is a fun lap with some parts very wet and fog in the morning. It accelerates clearly like a gt2 rs and it was a big work to follow him, just wow for the work accomplished on this car!"Speaking of which, we'll note that the Nissan is used as the camera car for this track stunt.Alas, the Nissan was banned from the Nordschleife soon after the action seen here was recorded and that's because that tool was deemed too loud for the Ring. Then again, with the monster screaming at 134 decibels, this shouldn't come as a surprise.