Lamborghini Aventador Rear Bumper Delete Shows Up in LA, Looks Off

18 Oct 2018, 8:30 UTC ·
When one comes across a car that's missing its rear bumper, the normal reaction is to think of a crash. However, this isn't always the case, as you might've seen a few Lamborghinis with missing rear aprons - the delete operation was requested by the owners, as is the case with the Aventador we're here to showcase.
The case of Lamborghini Aventador rear bumper delete was recently spotted in Los Angeles and, as you can expect, the Raging Bull drew attention like few other supercars out there.

For one thing, this is turning into a trend, even though most examples spotted so far involved Huracans and Gallardos, so the fact that this is an Aventador makes the sighting even more special.Where did it all start?
The rear bumper removal is part of the standard procedure for seriously tuning a Lamborghini and this kind of shenanigan was first done by aftermarket developers who installed twin-turbo packages on Sant'Agata Bolognese machines.

We're talking about the kind of tuning that is mostly done in the US and we have to note that the cost and reliability of the Gallardo/Huracan V10 have determined tuners to choose this over the V12 heart of the Aventador - there are TT Aventadors out there, but you have a much greater chance of coming across a twin-turbo V10 Lamborghini.

And since the absence of the rear bumpers allows one to check out the splendid motor of a Lamborghini, be it stock or in TT form, posers prefer to leave the apron in the garage.

And no, weight reduction isn't the purpose of the operation, since you'd be better off leaving your tank partially empty than removing the rear bumper.

P.S.: If you happen to be in a hurry and wish to skip the YouTube tales, you can skip straight to the 4:47 point of the video below for the "shaved" Lambo.

