2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Bullies New Toyota Supra in Nurburgring Chase

Ah, the sweet aroma of the Nurburgring's Industry Pool testing sessions - these moments allow us to notice prototype crossing paths on the infamous German circuit, with this obviously leading to delicious moments. And a fresh example of this comes from the meeting between the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster and the 2019 Toyota Supra.

Sure, the Supra will be a true performer and yet the upcoming Toyota halo car won't be a match for the Speedster incarnation of the Neunelfer, even though the latter is far from the sharpest tool in the Porsche shed. As such, you shouldn't be surprised by the outcome of the encounter.



The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster should land in the coming months, with this coming as a swansong for the current 991.2 generation.



Unlike in the case of the previous Speedster, which was based on the 997.2 Carrera GTS, the newcomer uses the 911 GT3 as a starting point. This means its posterior accommodates a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, which delivers at least 500 ponies and has a fantastic voice. Oh, and let's not forget the manual gearbox.



As Porsche confirmed when showcasing the



When it comes to the new Supra, this should offer a sharper driving experience than its 2019 BMW Z4 non-identical twin. The shared engine range consists of turbocharged four-cylinder and straight-six mills, but the rumor mill also talks about a hybrid as a range-topper. In the transmission department, you can expect both manual and automatic units.



The full reveal of the



Note that the piece of footage documenting the meeting between the two go-fast machines is a compilation and the meet can be found at the 7:31 point of the video. However, the rest of the clip is also packed with action, as, for instance, the upcoming Bentley Flying Spur can be seen drifting at the 5:42 point.



