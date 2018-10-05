autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

2019 Toyota Supra Diagrams Reveal Automatic Transmission Shifter

5 Oct 2018, 15:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Confirmed to premiere in January at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show, the next generation of the Supra leaves little to the imagination of enthusiasts. Anticipated for what seems to be eons ago, the Japanese brother of the Z4 features plenty of switchgear and technology from BMW, including the CLuster ARchitecture that underpins rear- and all-wheel-drive models from the 3 Series upward.
49 photos
2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra
From the diagrams, we have confirmation on equipment that includes the Adaptive Variable Suspension system, digital instrument cluster, BMW steering wheel, gearshift knob, switchgear, and many more. The carbon-fiber side mirrors will be available as an option, and both the front and rear lights rely on full-LED technology.

Turning our attention to the gearshift knob, that’s the ZF 8HP automatic transmission we know from BMW. Paddles come standard, mounted onto the steering wheel instead of the steering column, and to make life onboard easier, Toyota has incorporated two cup holders into the center armrest.

An electronic parking brake and engine stop/start button are also included, and curious enough, the passenger airbag on/off button is located right next to the dome lights. The engine and turbo diagrams reveal the C version of the B58 inline-six, displacing 3.0 liters in the 40i. Lower down the spectrum, the Supra will be offered with the B46 (in the 30i) and B48 (in the 20i).

Coming courtesy of JT from Supra MkV, the diagrams also include a head-up display. Just like the peeps at BMW, Toyota has arranged to manufacture the Supra in Graz, Austria with the help of Magna Steyr. Expected to arrive sometime in 2019 (but no later than 2020), the Supra has been confirmed to add a six-speed manual transmission option.

Reservations of the Supra are already open in Europe. The program is called Supra 900 Club, and as the name implies, the customers will receive “a range of special benefits, including exclusive content, personalized merchandise, and a host of money-can’t-buy rewards and experiences.”

On that note, which of the two makes more sense to you: the Z4 or the Supra?
2019 toyota supra leaked Toyota Supra A90 Toyota J29 sports car
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 