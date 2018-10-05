2019 Toyota Supra Diagrams Reveal Automatic Transmission Shifter

Confirmed to premiere in January at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show, the next generation of the Supra leaves little to the imagination of enthusiasts. Anticipated for what seems to be eons ago, the Japanese brother of the Z4 features plenty of switchgear and technology from BMW, including the CLuster ARchitecture that underpins rear- and all-wheel-drive models from the 3 Series upward.
From the diagrams, we have confirmation on equipment that includes the Adaptive Variable Suspension system, digital instrument cluster, BMW steering wheel, gearshift knob, switchgear, and many more. The carbon-fiber side mirrors will be available as an option, and both the front and rear lights rely on full-LED technology.
Turning our attention to the gearshift knob, that’s the ZF 8HP automatic transmission we know from BMW. Paddles come standard, mounted onto the steering wheel instead of the steering column, and to make life onboard easier, Toyota has incorporated two cup holders into the center armrest.
An electronic parking brake and engine stop/start button are also included, and curious enough, the passenger airbag on/off button is located right next to the dome lights. The engine and turbo diagrams reveal the C version of the B58 inline-six, displacing 3.0 liters in the 40i. Lower down the spectrum, the Supra will be offered with the B46 (in the 30i) and B48 (in the 20i).
Coming courtesy of JT from Supra MkV, the diagrams also include a head-up display. Just like the peeps at BMW, Toyota has arranged to manufacture the Supra in Graz, Austria with the help of Magna Steyr. Expected to arrive sometime in 2019 (but no later than 2020), the Supra has been confirmed to add a six-speed manual transmission option.
Reservations of the Supra are already open in Europe. The program is called Supra 900 Club, and as the name implies, the customers will receive “a range of special benefits, including exclusive content, personalized merchandise, and a host of money-can’t-buy rewards and experiences.”
On that note, which of the two makes more sense to you: the Z4 or the Supra?
