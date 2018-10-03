Porsche 911 Speedster Concept Shines in Paris, 1,948 Units Coming in 2019

But the official announcement from Porsche came on Tuesday – and with it, a bunch of photos taken from the scene by our photographers - on the opening press day at the Paris Motor Show: the 70 anniversary 911 Speedster will start exiting production lines in the first half of 2019.“The concept study, presented during the 70th birthday of the sports car manufacturer, will be produced as a limited special edition: Porsche has decided to start producing the purist Porsche 911 Speedster in the first half of 2019,” said the carmaker.To pay its due to the original car it was meant to be a nod to - the Porsche 356 Number 1 – the production of the Speedster will stop exactly when a total of 1,948 units have been produced. The number was chosen in honor of the year 1948 when the Number 1 got its first operating license.But that will not be the only thing making next year’s Speedster unique. To be based on the 991 range, the model will be the first to be offered with Porsche’s newly developed Heritage Design Packages, which will allow “an even higher degree of personalization for the 911” with unique options.As said, underpinning the Speedster concept is the 991 range, with a 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet used for a body. The engine used on the concept is a naturally-aspirated flat-six sourced from the 911 GT3, with a power output of 500 hp and engine speeds of up to 9,000 rpm..You can read more about the production version 911 Speedster in the official Porsche document attached below. No information on pricing for the model has been released yet.