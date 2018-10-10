2020 BMW M2 CS Spotted on Nurburgring, Shows New Rear Spoiler

autoevolution
For over a decade now, BMW has been on a quest to expand its lineup and inject more luxury into its machines. In the process, the driving experience delivered by the Bavarian toys has become less sharp. Nevertheless, the past few years have seen the company making efforts to address the matter, with the BMW M2 being one of the best examples of this.
The new M2 Competition has been praised by journalists and fans aline, but the M Division engineers aren't resting on their laurels. In fact, the German carmaker is already testing a hotter version of the compact coupe, with the prototype having set wheel on the Nurburgring this week.

BMW's existing nomenclature means we can expect the newcomer to use either the CS or the CSL nameplate. Nevertheless, since the M4 CS has shown us that the company currently prefers this approach, we're expecting this to be the preferred badge.

After all, the final letter of the CSL nameplate, which stands for "lightweight) would mean an even more radical approach, which obviously involves a smaller target audience.

Head over to the image gallery above and you'll notice the white prototype doing its thing on the Green Hell - note that the new front splitter, which resembles the M Performance part available for the M2, but is even more aggressive, almost touches the rough concrete of the Carousel bend.

Nevertheless, the tail-like boot lid spoiler is all-new, resembling the piece we met on the M4 CS. Note that while the parts are concealed with tape that comes in the color of the car's body, they are still visible.

The test car rides on Y-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which don't do a very good job at concealing the hefty stopping hardware - it looks like we're dealing with carbon-ceramic units here.

While the M2 Competition tips the scales at 1,625 kg in manual trim or 1,650 kg with the dual-clutch automatic, the newcomer is expected to be a tad lighter.

As for the turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six under the hood, which currently delivers 410 hp, the output is expected to be slightly increased.

We should see the BMW M2 CS showing up as a limited edition next year, with this probably reaching the US market as a 2020 model.
