2020 BMW M2 CS Spotted on Nurburgring, Shows New Rear Spoiler

For over a decade now, BMW has been on a quest to expand its lineup and inject more luxury into its machines. In the process, the driving experience delivered by the Bavarian toys has become less sharp. Nevertheless, the past few years have seen the company making efforts to address the matter, with the BMW M2 being one of the best examples of this.

BMW's existing nomenclature means we can expect the newcomer to use either the CS or the CSL nameplate. Nevertheless, since the



After all, the final letter of the CSL nameplate, which stands for "lightweight) would mean an even more radical approach, which obviously involves a smaller target audience.



Head over to the image gallery above and you'll notice the white prototype doing its thing on the Green Hell - note that the new front splitter, which resembles the M Performance part available for the M2, but is even more aggressive, almost touches the rough concrete of the Carousel bend.



Nevertheless, the tail-like boot lid spoiler is all-new, resembling the piece we met on the M4 CS. Note that while the parts are concealed with tape that comes in the color of the car's body, they are still visible.



The test car rides on Y-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which don't do a very good job at concealing the hefty stopping hardware - it looks like we're dealing with carbon-ceramic units here.



While the M2 Competition tips the scales at 1,625 kg in manual trim or 1,650 kg with the dual-clutch automatic, the newcomer is expected to be a tad lighter.



As for the turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six under the hood, which currently delivers 410 hp, the output is expected to be slightly increased.



