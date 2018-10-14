autoevolution
Toyota MR2 Nurburgring Crash Looks Like a Panic Attack

14 Oct 2018
The Nurburgring has claimed another machine, with a Toyota MR2 performing the dreaded guardrail kiss during a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place late last month.
However, this accident doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. For one thing, the crash took place on a corner whose apex can be found on top of a hill, with this catching plenty of drivers out. In fact, tackling this corner and keeping your car in one piece required both driving and Ring skills.

Judging by what we can see in the piece of footage documenting the accident, which can be found at the bottom of the page, the driver of the Toyota carried too much speed into the bend.

Moreover, the hooner appears to have panicked, lifting of the gas/braking suddenly. And with the wheels being turned, this caused the rear end to lose traction.

Keep in mind that the Toyota MR2 is a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive machine, which needs delicate inputs and a steady hand.

Alas, the driver also delivered a late countersteering effort, so there was no way to stop the machine from spinning. And while the aficionado behind the wheel did prevent the Toyota MR2 from plowing into the guardrail directly, the machine eventually ended up hitting the metallic protection element on the side of the track.

Truth be told, the driver did have a window of opportunity while the car was going backward, but it takes a lot of experience to act on such a scenario and it seems this wasn't the case.

Fortunately, though, all the sliding had scrubbed off plenty of speed, so the impact, which took place near the engine compartment, wasn't all that serious, which increased the chances of the occupants walking away unharmed.

Oh, and the sticker on the windshield of the sportscar only makes the crash ironical...

