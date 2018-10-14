Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen?

Toyota MR2 Nurburgring Crash Looks Like a Panic Attack

The Nurburgring has claimed another machine, with a Toyota MR2 performing the dreaded guardrail kiss during a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place late last month. 9 photos



Judging by what we can see in the piece of footage documenting the accident, which can be found at the bottom of the page, the driver of the Toyota carried too much speed into the bend.



Moreover, the hooner appears to have panicked, lifting of the gas/braking suddenly. And with the wheels being turned, this caused the rear end to lose traction.



Keep in mind that the



Alas, the driver also delivered a late countersteering effort, so there was no way to stop the machine from spinning. And while the aficionado behind the wheel did prevent the



Truth be told, the driver did have a window of opportunity while the car was going backward, but it takes a lot of experience to act on such a scenario and it seems this wasn't the case.



Fortunately, though, all the sliding had scrubbed off plenty of speed, so the impact, which took place near the engine compartment, wasn't all that serious, which increased the chances of the occupants walking away unharmed.



Oh, and the sticker on the windshield of the sportscar only makes the crash ironical...



