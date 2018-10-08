Mercedes-AMG GT Small Nurburgring Crash Causes Big Damage

autoevolution
One of the most unpredictable aspects of a Nurburgring crash is the damage that results from it - sometimes, even the small impacts can cause serious trouble and we're here to deliver a recent example of this. The accident that brought us here involved a Mercedes-AMG GT3, which met the guardrail over the weekend.
After all, tackling the Green Hell is tricky enough on your own, so when two or more machines try to do this at the same time, things can get extremely tricky.

The Affalterbach machine was engaged in a VLN race and was fighting to pass another racecar when the driver took things too far and ended up having to partially get off the track in order to avoid hitting the other car.

The grass-eating scenario took place in a corner, with this resulting in a slide. And once the car returned to the asphalt in sideways fashion, the sudden change of grip caused the driver to overcorrect.

Despite the racer's best efforts, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 ended up leaving the asphalt again and hit the metallic protection element on the side of the circuit.

After what appeared to be two small impacts, the machine kept sliding, spinning its way across the track. Fortunately, the vehicle stopped just before hitting the barrier on the other side of the circuit.

The driver seemed to have had enough of it, so he didn't waste any time in that dangerous area - the racer went for a controlled slide this time, leaving the scene in a hurry - keep in mind that one needs to escape the risk area as quickly as possible, regardless of resuming the race or not.

Alas, the initial impact caused serious damage, as we can notice that the "passenger" side rear wheel is out of place - zoom in on the video documenting the accident and you'll see this detail.

