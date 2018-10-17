Porsche Taycan Shows Up on Nurburgring, Gets Closer to Production

The Porsche Taycan, which came to the world as the Mission E, is getting closer to its production, with prototypes of the electric vehicle being spotted in multiple parts of the world. And a test car has recently been seen on the Nurburgring, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

As far as the tech side is concerned, the most important side of the newcomer will be the 800V hardware of the vehicle - most of today's EVs pack 400V hardware.



One of the main benefits of this involves the reduced charging times, which means that a fifteen-minute plug session will bring a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles). Speaking of which, the overall driving range of the new model will sit at over 500 km (311 miles).



The Taycan will pack one electric motor per axle, with the overall output sitting at north of 600 horsepower, while the 0 to 100 km/h sprint will take place in under 3.5 seconds.



With Porsche being Porsche, the company couldn't simply come up with a high-tech EV and call it a day. Instead, the automaker is also preparing a charging station network.



The company initially talked about a 500-unit network for the US and Canada, but that number has recently climbed to 700.



P.S.: The Porsche Taycan testing awaits you at the 2:13 point of the video below, as we're talking about a Ring testing compilation.



