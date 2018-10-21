Alex Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Wants To Be a 911 R

Reader Deliveries: Presenting the first known PTS Alex Grey (formerly Piet Boon Grey; non-metallic UNI; Z58) 911 GT3 Touring, recently delivered to one of our long time readers Dirk in Germany. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. Alex Grey is a special color that was introduced for the 991.2 Targa 4S Exclusive Alex Edition, a collaboration with designer Piet Boon of which 25 examples were available exclusively in the Netherlands. Regarding the color, he describes, “This colour has an incredible range - in full sunshine it looks almost like a military olive, while under overcast sky and artificial lighting it can be just a dark grey, quite similar to the all-time favourite Slate Grey. Definitely a large amount of green in this colour, I love it!” I have included a comparison in the 6th photo, with the Slate Grey 615 on the left and Alex Grey on the right. Dirk’s Touring also includes a myriad of Porsche Exclusive CXX options: full bucket seats in Espresso natural leather with houndstooth inserts, Chalk piping and “touring” embroidery on the headrest, Espresso/houndstooth center armrest, and Espresso leather trim elements complemented with Chalk stitching throughout the interior, including on the dashboard, door, air vents, and door sills. After delivery, he also fitted the car with a 911 R shift knob (with the black shift-pattern plaque) and some tasteful stripes on the side. As to what inspired his spec, Dirk writes that he aimed to fulfill his vision of the 911 as the ultimate driver’s car. “For me it was clear that it should have a powerful naturally aspirated engine, a stick shift, no wing and a feel of understatement, sporty but comfortable seats, be rather low weight - all without sacrificing on creature-comforts and the feel of luxury. Plus definitely lots of style and individuality.” Many thanks to Dirk for sharing with us the story behind his very special Touring. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

