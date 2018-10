Alex Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Wants To Be a 911 R

Well, here we are, bringing you a GT3 Toruing that comes dressed in a shade called Alex Grey.This is a special shade that was introduced for the 991.2 Targa 4S Exclusive Alex Edition and was born via a joint effort with designer Piet Boon - only 25 units were offered, being sold in The Netherlands.In fact, here's the designer describing the hue: "This colour has an incredible range - in full sunshine it looks almost like a military olive, while under overcast sky and artificial lighting it can be just a dark grey, quite similar to the all-time favourite Slate Grey. Definitely a large amount of green in this colour, I love it!"Returning to the machine, which was recently delivered in Germany, also comes with satin aluminum wheels, all-LED headlights that pack silver inner graphics, PCCB (carbon-ceramic brakes) and full bucket seats.Nevertheless, the plethora of CCX options is what truly sets this Neunelfer apart. The list of such goodies includes an Espresso leather finish and houndstooth inserts for the seats, Chalk stitching throughtout the cabin and others.Oh, and note that, upon delivery, the owner gifted the car with a 911 R shifter (all Tourings come in manual form, remember?), which features the balck shift pattern area.Now, you might wonder what inspited this spec. Well, Dirk, the owner of the Porscha, took the time to explain this.“For me it was clear that it should have a powerful naturally aspirated engine, a stick shift, no wing and a feel of understatement, sporty but comfortable seats, be rather low weight - all without sacrificing on creature-comforts and the feel of luxury. Plus definitely lots of style and individuality,” the Porschephile states.