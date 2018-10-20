autoevolution

Alfa Romeo Giulia Q Nurburgring Near Crash Is Spectacularly Quick

You can't go wrong when describing the Nurburgring as a collection of traps waiting to tear your car apart. However, as the driver of an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio recently found out, these dangers can be avoided, even when we're talking about last-moment saves.
The man recently threw his 510 horsepower sedan at the infamous German track, but the Green Hell bit back.

The shenanigan took place in the Sx (Schwedenkreuz) corner, which definitely competes for the title of the Nordschleife's most dangerous bend. We're talking about a corner that comes right after a crest, following a generous straight. As you can imagine, this twist has claimed plenty of cars over the years.

This means drivers must prepare their line without perfectly seeing the track ahead, while going at the kind of speed that can easily make one weak at the knees.

The Alfa driver asked the car to brake and steer at the same time and got the mix wrong, which led to the back end stepping out. Fortunately, the man showed swift reaction, with his countersteer efforts bringing the Giulia Q back in line.

And given the ferocity of the said bend, this feat shouldn't be taken lightly.

"I admitted, I went a little late on the brakes;) Later it was a good race with the purple GT3RS," the aficionado explains in a YouTube comment.

The man also explains that he caught the said GT3 RS chases on his GoPro and we headed over to his YT channel - you'll find the run in the second clip below (the one on the right), with the battle kicking off at the 4:19 point of the video.

As for the near crash mentioned above, this can be found at the 4:48 point of the first video below (the clip on the left).

