2019 BMW X3 M Chases 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 in Heavy Nurburgring Testing

When talking about Porsche sportscars this fall, most people focus on the upcoming 992 Neunelfer, with the next-gen 911 set to make its debut late next month, at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Then again, there are also other Zuffenhausen goodies that should make their debut by the end of the year. The list includes the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, as well as the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Boxster Spyder.

We love the times when the Nurburgring is too small for the prototypes being tested on it, since this leads to delicious chases. And a recent industry pool session brought a brilliant example of this, as, for instance, we got to see the 2019 BMW X3 M chasing the just-as-2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.



At first, it might seem that the crossover and the sportscar have nothing in common, but we could find a few things they share. For instance, both German toys are animated by six-cylinder motors whose output is expected to start with a "4".



The new GT4, which has been confirmed to continue the natural aspiration tradition, is rumored to pack a downtuned version of the 4.0-liter boxer that delivers 500 hp on the 911 GT3 and 520 hp on the 911 GT3 RS.



As with the previous car, the PDK won't be offered in a bid to prevent Neunelfer cannibalization, so buyers will get to play with a six-speed manual.



When it comes to the X3 M, this will receive a new S58 unit. We're referring to a twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit that might use electrically-driven turbos and pack at least 450 horsepower.



The unit will be shared with the 2019 BMW X4 M and the



Note that the piece of footage documenting the



