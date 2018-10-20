Lamborghini Huracan vs. Honda CBR 1000RR Street Race Ends in Brutal Near Crash

Street racing is dangerous enough when the adrenaline junkies have cars wrapped around them, but when such activities reach the car vs. bike level, the hazard level goes through the sky. And we've brought along an example of this, one that involves a Lamborghini Huracan and a Honda CBR 1000RR.

You see, the two battled on public roads, crossing the white line on more occasions than we can count. However, the situation became critical when the rider didn't anticipate a corner and decided to pass a car on the right, while the V10 supercar was overtaking it on the left.



Once the motorcycle got back onto the initial lane, inertia pushed it into the other lane, but this was occupied by a Renault Clio coming the other way.



The biker barely managed to avoid hitting the



And now that the man has taken the whole stunt to YouTube, he calls the reckless maneuver his biggest mistake ever.



In fact, he dropped a few thoughts on the matter: "Traction control is off and there is no brake and also, yes, my body position is wrong, because my attention is on the Lambo there and I missed the corner and I had no time for braking or getting in position at that moment. Also, I dropped my seat and there was no impact,"



Here's to hoping that riders and drivers alike use the piece of footage below as an example towards keeping the racing for the track.



