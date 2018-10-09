autoevolution
McLaren 720S Drag Races 1,200 HP Hellcat in Brutal Street Fight, Delivers KO

9 Oct 2018
If you happen to spend time behind the wheel and have drag racing intentions, be extremely careful about handling any potential McLaren 720S encounters. Since the Woking machine is extremely good at playing the sprinting game, it has become one of the favorite machines of YouTubers across the world, so you not only have serious chances of losing a drag race against it, but it will all be online in a blink of an eye.
In fact, we've brought along a recent example of this, with a McLaren 720S having recently drag raced a seriously modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

According to the YouTuber behind the wheel of the Macca, the best still comes in stock form, which means its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivers 720 horsepower... or more - dyno runs have demonstrated that the motor actually goes north of 750 ponies.

As we mentioned, we can't say the same thing about the Mopar machine. Following a serious trip to the gym, the blown 6.2-liter V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the Dodge now delivers 1,080 horsepower at the rear wheels, hence the crankshaft horsepower approximation in the title above.

And while you can have the Challenger Hellcat in both manual and automatic trim, this puppy comes in the latter form, which helps when you're out drag racing.

The two velocity tools recently got together on the street, going for a drag racing session. And yes, the vloggers wielding the machines made sure the conclusion of their fight was relevant, racing on multiple occasions, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage below.

In terms of the decibel battle, the Mclaren simply can't win, with the Hellcat easily grabbing the victory. In fact, here's a sound fight between the 720S and the Senna, which only comes to prove how tame the aural side of modern McLarens is.

P.S.: The battle action awaits you at the 4:00 point of the clip.

