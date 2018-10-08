autoevolution
Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Volkswagen Golf Sleeper, Gets Trampled Hard

When you drive a Lamborghini Huracan and take part in a drag racing event, you can expect to be targeted by plenty of challengers. And we're not just dropping this in a hypothetical matter. Instead, we've brought along a piece of footage showcasing such a stunt.
Note that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine we have here is an LP580-2 model, namely the RWD incarnation of the Italian exotic. Note that this packs 30 less horsepower than the "standard" LP610-4 model.

And the opponents of the Raging Bull were extremely varied, as these ranged from a Volkswagen Golf Mk 3 sleeper to another Lambo, this time around an Aventador.

However, out of all the battles we're talking about, two caught our eye in particular. The first is the one we mentioned in the title, which saw a Volkswagen Golf Mk 4 duking out with the V10 supercar.

Sure, the Vee-Dub might've exhibited the typical traits of a heavily modded car, such as certain smoking moments, but this showed the Huracan how it's done.

As for the second, this involves the battle between the two Lamborghinis and, to those who are familiar to supercar drag races, its result won't come as a surprise.

Nevertheless, the decibel side of the brawl is as delightful as possible, with the naturally aspirated V10 of the Huracan and the also-atmospheric V12 that occupies the middle section of the Aventador delivering a memorable duet. So you'd better turn up the volume when zooming in on the clip at the bottom of the page.

Note that the machine we're talking about engaged in half-mile races and, as is the norm, the maximum velocity was the decisive factor. The battles involved standing starts, so this is yet another area where the "normal" Huracan would've been better than the model awaiting you behind the "play" button below.

