Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races Tesla Model X P100D, Destruction Goes Deep

The first is a Grand Tourer with supercar genes, while also a member of an endangered species - the engine compartment of the 812 accommodated a naturally aspirated V12, remember?As for the second, we're looking at a scale-unfriendly proposal, but one that has an extreme amount of electric muscle. So while the Maranello machine is expected to go fast (heck, it's in its name), an untrained eye might mistake the Palo Altofor a slouch.The two got together at the drag strip, engaging in a quarter-mile adventure, so this isn't the kind of street racing adventure where getting an even start is tough.Speaking of which, the Tesla made full use of its explosive takeoff in the battle against the rear-paw Italian and we have to mention that the driver of the SUV also delivered a better reaction time.Then again, we'll remind you that the ET (Elapsed Time) delivered at the end of the 1,320 feet run, which is the one that wins the race, doesn't take the reaction time into account since the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle leaves the starting line.When it comes to the aural side of the race, the antithesis is as strong as possible - while the Tesla comes with the soundtrack of an elevator, the V12 scream of the Fezza fills the entire drag strip.As you'll be reminded in the video, this adventure is part of a multi-episode stunt, which means we'll return with more drag strip action featuring some of the hottest wheels of the moment soon.