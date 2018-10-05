Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races 1,200 HP Electric Audi RS3, The Gap Is Massive

The extreme machine aficionados among you might be familiar with the Audi RS3 we have here. After all, when you're into contraptions that reset the standards of going fast, it's pretty easy to remember an RS3 that has been converted to electric power and now comes with a four-figure output.

4 photos



We only mentioned the Porsche 911 GT2 RS in the title above, but that's just because this is the quickest of the three-supercar lot that wrestled the said Audi.



In fact, before drag racing the 700 horsepower Zuffenhausen machine, the 4eP duked it out with a Lamborghini Huracan, which came in Performante trim. Oh and if you prefer the Audi R8 to the said Raging Bull, you won't be (all that) disappointed, as an R8 Spyder V10 was present - we added the brackets since the Plus incarnation of the Ingolstadt mid-engined toy wasn't present, with the "standard" model being used instead.



That's because the stunt we have here aimed to take things step by step. So while the Audi's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 delivers 540 ponies, we see the same engine churning out a whole 100 hp more in the Performante.



Now, before you head over to the "play" button below and enjoy the straight-line battle, there are two more things we need to mention.



First of all, the launch of the



As for the Audi, the piece of footage documenting the runs also includes in-car scenes and the aural side of the monster is almost as impressive as its acceleration. And we'll have to get used to this kind of soundtrack.



Well, the Schaeffler 4ePerformance has brought its 1,200 horses back under the spotlights and this time around the sedan-gone-racecar is here to hunt down supercars.We only mentioned the Porsche 911 GT2 RS in the title above, but that's just because this is the quickest of the three-supercar lot that wrestled the said Audi.In fact, before drag racing the 700 horsepower Zuffenhausen machine, the 4eP duked it out with a Lamborghini Huracan, which came in Performante trim. Oh and if you prefer the Audi R8 to the said Raging Bull, you won't be (all that) disappointed, as an R8 Spyder V10 was present - we added the brackets since the Plus incarnation of the Ingolstadt mid-engined toy wasn't present, with the "standard" model being used instead.That's because the stunt we have here aimed to take things step by step. So while the Audi's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 delivers 540 ponies, we see the same engine churning out a whole 100 hp more in the Performante.Now, before you head over to the "play" button below and enjoy the straight-line battle, there are two more things we need to mention.First of all, the launch of the 911 GT2 RS is of special importance here - despite the electrified RS3 packing all-paw traction and benefiting from the instant electric torque, the rear-wheel-drive Porscha put on quite a fight.As for the Audi, the piece of footage documenting the runs also includes in-car scenes and the aural side of the monster is almost as impressive as its acceleration. And we'll have to get used to this kind of soundtrack.