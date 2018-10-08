SpaceX Falcon 9 Soars to the Sky and Nails First Ever Landing on The West Coast

5 Opel GT Concept Fully Revealed in Geneva, Is a Stunner

4 Opel Is Reportedly Still Considering A Production Version of the GT Concept

3 The Glamorous First-Gen Opel GT Shines at the Bodensee Klassik Rally

More on this:

Opel to Use GT X Experimental Compass And Vizor Design on Future Electric Cars

In late August, German carmaker Opel presented the GT X Experimental concept, a car created as a means for the Rüsselsheim brand to show off its future design language. 23 photos



The most important two elements of the concept are the Compass and Vizor, namely the front end of the car as a whole and the new logo desing, both of which were drawn with past models like the Manta in mind, but with a twist for the future.



The brand new overall look of the front end, called Vizor, includes the Compass, Opel’s logo, and presents itself as a widely stretched, single black module that includes the front lighting system.



Since it is a closed front end, lacking any grille to cool the engine, the new Vizor is ideal, says Opel, for use in future electric and autonomous vehicles. Aside for the lighting system, the front end will also hide in production vehicles cameras and sensors of the assistance systems.



“Given the electric drive of the GT X Experimental [...] the area previously housing the grille no longer needs to allow cool air to flow into the engine compartment,” says Opel.



“The new, distinctive Opel Vizor is set to be a hallmark design element for all Opel models later in the 2020s.”



Opel did not say what it’s first fully electric vehicle will be called. The GT X Experimental will likely carry over to production vehicles other technologies as well, possibly even some elements of the powertrain.



In the concept, this is comprised of a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery with inductive charging whose range was not specified when the car was introduced. As a statement to the fact that it was not kidding, Opel said this week some of the design elements seen on the concept will make their way into production vehicles starting 2020.The most important two elements of the concept are the Compass and Vizor, namely the front end of the car as a whole and the new logo desing, both of which were drawn with past models like the Manta in mind, but with a twist for the future.The brand new overall look of the front end, called Vizor, includes the Compass, Opel’s logo, and presents itself as a widely stretched, single black module that includes the front lighting system.Since it is a closed front end, lacking any grille to cool the engine, the new Vizor is ideal, says Opel, for use in future electric and autonomous vehicles. Aside for the lighting system, the front end will also hide in production vehicles cameras and sensors of the assistance systems.“Given the electric drive of the GT X Experimental [...] the area previously housing the grille no longer needs to allow cool air to flow into the engine compartment,” says Opel.“The new, distinctive Opel Vizor is set to be a hallmark design element for all Opel models later in the 2020s.”Opel did not say what it’s first fully electric vehicle will be called. The GT X Experimental will likely carry over to production vehicles other technologies as well, possibly even some elements of the powertrain.In the concept, this is comprised of a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery with inductive charging whose range was not specified when the car was introduced.

load press release