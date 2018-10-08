More on this:

Audi RS3 Sedan Drag Races Ford Focus RS, Obliteration Follows

The hot hatch realm is one of the most effervescent go-fast segment out there, with the Audi RS3 Sedan and the Ford Focus RS being brilliant examples of this. 4 photos



And the speeding compacts met on an airfield in Germany, as part of a drag racing event that took place earlier this year.



Since we're talking about all-paw machines, none of the drivers had any issues with getting his machine off the line, so the standing start was supposed to be a delightful phase of the race.



However, the driver of the Audi decided to keep the competition alive and give his rival a bit of a head start. And while this did deprive us of the privilege mentioned above, it did keep the audience on its toes for considerably longer.



After all, the performance gap between the two (as well as the pricing distance) is noticeable.



Keep in mind that the



As for the Ford, this is animated by a 2.3-liter turbo-four, which delivers 350 ponies. Nevertheless, the



Note that the piece of footage documenting the battle of the two, which can be found below, also involves other drag races, with the said fight awaiting you at the 1:48 point of the clip.



