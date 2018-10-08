autoevolution
Audi RS3 Sedan Drag Races Ford Focus RS, Obliteration Follows

8 Oct 2018, 16:59 UTC
The hot hatch realm is one of the most effervescent go-fast segment out there, with the Audi RS3 Sedan and the Ford Focus RS being brilliant examples of this.
The Ingolstadt four-door and the Blue Oval weapon might no longer fit the "new arrivals" category, but they're as spicy as ever. So when these two get together for a battle, the good times are guaranteed.

And the speeding compacts met on an airfield in Germany, as part of a drag racing event that took place earlier this year.

Since we're talking about all-paw machines, none of the drivers had any issues with getting his machine off the line, so the standing start was supposed to be a delightful phase of the race.

However, the driver of the Audi decided to keep the competition alive and give his rival a bit of a head start. And while this did deprive us of the privilege mentioned above, it did keep the audience on its toes for considerably longer.

After all, the performance gap between the two (as well as the pricing distance) is noticeable.

Keep in mind that the RS3 Sedan is animated by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder motor, which allows the one behind the wheel to play with no less than 400 horses. And gearshifts are not a problem either, since the German toy packs a dual-clutch unit.

As for the Ford, this is animated by a 2.3-liter turbo-four, which delivers 350 ponies. Nevertheless, the Focus RS comes with a six-speed manual and while this does a great job at keeping the driver engaged, it certainly doesn't help during a drag race.

Note that the piece of footage documenting the battle of the two, which can be found below, also involves other drag races, with the said fight awaiting you at the 1:48 point of the clip.

