autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Nissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMW, Impact Is Hard

8 Oct 2018, 16:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Why would anybody drag race an R35 Nissan GT-R and a BMW 4 Series? We're not really sure, but such a race recently took place over in Canada. Unfortunately, the two didn't get to find out the margin by which Godzilla is quicker, since the supercar ended up crashing.
8 photos
Nissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMWNissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMWNissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMWNissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMWNissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMWNissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMWNissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMW
The accident took place at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada and, according to the YouTube commenters, the track temperature was still okay during the run of the 4 Series and the GT R.

Truth be told, it can be seen that the Nissan was struggling to gain traction ever since it got off the line. And it appears that the one behind the wheel decided not to back off, so it doesn't exactly come as a surprise that the vehicle started sliding.

However, the most serious mistake is the overcorrection, which caused a small slide, albeit while the car was close to the wall, into a spin (the other way).

We have to note that the all-paw hardware of the Nissan means that even the slightest steering input can cause a massive handling imbalance if the driver is heavy on the gas while traction is missing - we discovered this during our review and while it might help the machine deliver impressive drifting moves, it can also work against unprepared drivers.

The impact with the concrete barrier on the side of the track was serios, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage documenting the shenanigan, which can be found at the bottom of the page.

Fortunately, though, the driver escaped unharmed and he can be seen exiting the car under his own power. The other positive side of this stunt is that the driver of the BMW braked on time, avoiding getting involved in the accident that tore the GT-R apart.

Nissan GT-R drag racing BMW crash accident
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
NISSAN models:
NISSAN Versa / NoteNISSAN Versa / Note CompactNISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 