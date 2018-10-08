Nissan GT-R Crashes While Drag Racing BMW, Impact Is Hard

Why would anybody drag race an R35 Nissan GT-R and a BMW 4 Series? We're not really sure, but such a race recently took place over in Canada. Unfortunately, the two didn't get to find out the margin by which Godzilla is quicker, since the supercar ended up crashing.

Truth be told, it can be seen that the Nissan was struggling to gain traction ever since it got off the line. And it appears that the one behind the wheel decided not to back off, so it doesn't exactly come as a surprise that the vehicle started sliding.



However, the most serious mistake is the overcorrection, which caused a small slide, albeit while the car was close to the wall, into a spin (the other way).



We have to note that the all-paw hardware of the Nissan means that even the slightest steering input can cause a massive handling imbalance if the driver is heavy on the gas while traction is missing - we discovered this during our



The impact with the concrete barrier on the side of the track was serios, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage documenting the shenanigan, which can be found at the bottom of the page.



Fortunately, though, the driver escaped unharmed and he can be seen exiting the car under his own power. The other positive side of this stunt is that the driver of the BMW braked on time, avoiding getting involved in the accident that tore the GT-R apart.



