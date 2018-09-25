autoevolution
 

Subaru BRZ Fights BMW on Nurburgring, Ends Up Crashing

Tackling the Nurburgring sounds like a racing driver's dream, but since the Green Hell is tough enough when blitzed alone, the risks associated with motorsport events that take place on the infamous German track are uber-high.
And we've brought along an example of a Ring race that almost turned sour for the driver of a Subaru BRZ.

The coupe ended up crashing in the Schwedenkreuz corner, but this isn't what it seems - Sx is a bend that catches many novices out, surprising them and forcing the driver to slam on the brakes, which causes tons of accidents.

However, this wasn't the case here, with the aficionado behind the wheel of the Scoobie being well aware of the Ring's layout. Instead, the BRZ was engaged in a battle against a BMW.

With the shenanigan having taken place during a VLN endurance event (this was held over the weekend), we have to keep in mind we're talking about racecars here.

The driver of the Subaru BRZ basically pushed himself out, with the machine going wide. Thanks to a swift reaction for the racer, the vehicle didn't slide out of control. Nevertheless, since it found itself on the grass at considerable speed, the car didn't manage to avoid the dreaded guardrail kiss.

Fortunately, the BRZ barely touched the metallic protection element on the side of the track, so the car could return to its mission. And you can zoom in on the moment in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

In fact, the driver returned to the track right after the tense moment, with this causing another BMW racecar driver approaching from behind the step on the brakes.

Fortunately, the troubles ended there, with the machines continuing their race. And given the nature of the Nordschleife, this shouldn't be taken for granted.

