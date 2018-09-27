autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash in Desperate Struggle

27 Sep 2018
The Nurburgring can be described as a collection of traps for those who don't match their pace to their track layout and car knowledge. And one of the first corners that catch novices out is Adenauer Forst.
This S-section requires reduced entry speed, as well as a certain line and while this is obviously true for any corner out there, you can't easily evaluate these for Adenauer Forst.

Even so, most hooning fails that take place in that area see cars going wide, hitting the rumble-strip on the outside of the first corner and flying onto the grass - here's a compilation of such events.

Nevertheless, there are also more serious scenarios and we've brought along an example, one that involves a Porsche 911.

We're looking at a 993 incarnation of the Neunelfer, which is the last air-cooled incarnation of the rear-engined machine. And given the growin popularity of Neunelfer, the said generation has grown into a treasure, so this crash is even more worthy of attention.

And while we can't see how the trouble kicked off, it looks like the said layout of the car caused the rear end to do the dance. Despite the driver's struggle, which probably came late, since it didn't have a successful result, the car spun.

The pendulum effect was strong, with the posterior of the 911 ending up in the guardrail. Fortunately, all the sliding and the braking scrubbed of most of the vehicle's momentum, so the impact was light.

Fortunately, since no other car was close to the Porsche when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the adventure stopped there.

As track day aficionados among you know, the costs associated with a Nurburgring accident don't just involve vehicle damage. And that's because one also has to cover the guardrail repairs. However, it seems this wasn't the case here.

