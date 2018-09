Mercedes-AMG Project One Could But Won’t Steal Nurburgring Record From Porsche

AMG

With more than 1,000 horsepower on tap, there’s no denying the Project One could also break the Nurburgring lap record for production cars. Even the overall record, set by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, is within reach according to Mercedes-chief executive officer Tobias Moers Speaking to Car Sales , the boss asked himself a question that he subsequently answered. “Could we beat Porsche’s ‘Ring time? We could, probably. It would be close, but I think we could. I just don’t know what we’d do it for.” Even though it’s not apparent, Moers is right about not accepting the challenge.First of all, the Project One has sold out in the United States of America at $2.7 million per example. Mercedes-AMG doesn’t allow owners to flip their cars either, ensuring exclusivity. And don’t forget the Project One is a road-car with motorsport technology, not a racing car homologated for the road.What Mercedes-AMG would gain for breaking the record is an accolade that nobody cares about, except for some owners who like to brag about the Project One more than they’re willing to drive it. Last, but certainly not least, Porsche has a richer history at the Nurburgring than the three-pointed star, and that will be the end of this argument.Even though it’s German, the Project One will be manufactured in two locations in the United Kingdom. Brixworth is the stomping ground of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, whereas Brackley is the place where Mercedes-AMG builds and tests Formula 1 cars.Codenamed R50 and stylized as ONE, the most exciting hypercar of 2019 is limited to 275 examples. It’s believed Mercedes-AMG has decided against a track-only version of the Project One. As for the Project One Roadster, that not likely to happen either.