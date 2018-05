AMG

The hybrid hypercar was caught on camera while being transported - with the Monaco Grand Prix having taken place over the weekend (the Mercedes team didn't do well) , the carmaker used to occasion to showcase its halo car, with the presentation probably targeting future owners and loyal customers of the brand.Compared to the model we've seen in the past, we can only find minor changes, such as the slightly touched exterior mirrors. Oh, and we can also notice the lift system of the beast, which works on both axles.Speaking of the tech details of the vehicle, the extreme specific output of its internal combustion motor means this will have to be rebuilt every 50,000 km (31,000 miles).As is the case with the maximum output of the car, its exact weight hasn't been made public. Nevertheless, the carmaker has stated that the scale footprint of the hypercar will sit between 1,300 and 1,400 kg (make that 2,866 and 3.086 lbs). Mercedes-AMG should bring the Project One to the world via its Brackley site in the UK, which has been used to build Formula One cars since 2010. And the first customers are expected to take delivery of the cars next year.Only 275 units of the velocity tool will be built and we're curious to see what measures Mercedes-can take in case speculators try to have their way with the Project One.